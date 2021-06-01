Vaccinated New Mexicans eligible for sweepstakes with $5 million grand prize

New Mexicans who are vaccinated and part of the state’s vaccinenm.org registration system will be entered in a sweepstakes with a chance to win part of a $10 million prize pool—including a $5 million grand prize.

The Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes is New Mexico’s version of an effort by states across the country to encourage vaccinations. Those who wish to be entered for the prizes must opt in at the state website. Those who enter must be 18 years of age or older.

“Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do — for yourself, for your family and for your state,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “I’m excited to add a little fun to our nation-leading vaccination push. New Mexicans have sacrificed a lot over the last year. Now anyone who has stepped up to get their shots will have a chance to win some excellent prizes — please encourage your friends and neighbors to opt in for their chance to win big and to sign up for their shots as soon as possible!”

In New Mexico, the sweepstakes will award a $250,000 prize each week to one vaccinated person from each of the state’s four public health regions—and a $5 million grand prize in early August for one winner statewide. The New Mexico Lottery will conduct the drawings.

The state is also offering other prizes, including fishing and hunting licenses, day-use passes for the New Mexico State Parks, “staycation” travel packages for in-state vacations.

Additionally, the state will have a “prize wheel” brought to providers who are part of the state’s registration system and where those receiving vaccinations will be able to win prizes.

As of the latest numbers, 55.3 percent of New Mexicans age 16 or older have received all their vaccinations (either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and 65.2 percent have received at least one dose.

Members of the governor’s office, the New Mexico Lottery Association, appointees of the governor or members of any of their households are not eligible to participate.