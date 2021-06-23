NM hits 60 percent vaccination mark

The state of New Mexico reached two milestones in its vaccination efforts this week: over 1 million people fully vaccinated and 60 percent of all residents age 16 or older fully vaccinated.

The numbers came as the state announced it would fully reopen businesses to maximum capacity on July 1, more than a year after the state limited capacity. Currently, 60.2 percent of all New Mexicans age 16 or older are vaccinated.

The state breached the 1 million mark as of its update on Monday on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, then reached the 60 percent mark on Wednesday. The state can have more people fully vaccinated in the coming weeks as well—with either two shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine—as 68.7 percent of New Mexicans age 16 or older have received at least one shot.

In addition to these numbers, 18.5 percent of New Mexicans age 12-15, or 20,616 total, have completed their vaccination series, with 27.2 percent with at least one shot.

The rate of vaccinations varies widely by county. In Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico, 82.3 percent of residents age 16 or older have completed their vaccination series, while in Roosevelt County along the border with Texas, just 29.2 percent of residents age 16 or older are fully vaccinated.