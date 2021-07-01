Survey: Half of New Mexicans approve of governor’s job performance

A poll conducted by SurveyUSA for KOB-TV showed that half of New Mexico adults approve of how Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is doing her job.

The poll showed that 50 percent of those polled approved of her job performance, while 32 percent disapproved and 18 percent were not sure.

Lujan Grisham received the support of 80 percent of Democrats, compared to 9 percent who disapproved. Just 28 percent of Republicans approved of her job performance, compared to 57 percent who disapproved. She also had the support of 47 percent of independents, while 32 percent disapproved.

The poll also asked what New Mexicans thought of Lujan Grisham’s handling of the “the coronavirus” (49 percent approve and 33 percent disapprove), the economy (49 percent approve and 42 percent disapprove), crime (40 percent approve and 43 percent disapprove) and policing issues (40 percent approve and 43 percent disapprove).

The poll also dug deeper into New Mexicans’ thoughts on COVID-19.

The KOB-TV survey found that 49 percent of New Mexican adults thought the restrictions were “about right,” while 29 percent said they were too strict and 16 percent said they were too lenient.

The poll also found that 59 percent of New Mexicans said they were fully vaccinated, 6 percent said they were partially vaccinated and 34 percent said they were not vaccinated. Of those who were not vaccinated, 17 percent said they planned to get vaccinated and 58 percent said they didn’t, while 25 percent said they were not sure.

The poll asked those who did not plan on getting vaccinated why they did not plan on doing so, but it was just 99 respondents, with a very large margin of error.

The poll surveyed 500 adults in New Mexico and topline questions have a +/- 6.2 percent margin of error, which means any result could be 6.2 percent different in either direction. The poll by SurveyUSA was conducted between June 17 and June 21 for KOB-TV.