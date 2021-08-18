State hits 75% of adult population with at least one shot

The New Mexico Department of Health announced the state reached another major vaccination threshold, with 75 percent of residents age 18 or older having received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Mexico health officials have been pushing for more New Mexicans to become vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 66 percent of Mexicans age 18 or older completed their vaccination series (either with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines).

“This is an important milestone – three-quarters of New Mexico adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly two-thirds have completed their vaccination series,” DOH Acting Secretary Dr. David R. Scrase said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 66.7 percent of New Mexicans have received at least one dose, the eighth-most of any state, and 58.5 percent are fully vaccinated, the 11th-most of any state.

Like in states throughout the country, COVID-19 has spread quickly because of the spread of the Delta variant.

Also on Wednesday, the state reported 878 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with four additional recent deaths related to COVID-19. The number of those hospitalized also once again grew, to 353, the highest number since Feb. 12.

Currently, those who receive either their first or second shot before August 30 are eligible to receive a $100 incentive.

Those over the age of 12 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 55.6 percent of New Mexicans aged 12-17 have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 42.6 percent are fully vaccinated.