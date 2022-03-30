Health department recommends booster shot for those who are 50+ or with certain health conditions

The New Mexico Department of Health recommends an additional COVID-19 booster for those who are over 50 years old and for immunocompromised people who are age 12 or older.

The recommendation on Wednesday followed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation earlier in the week and applies to those who received a booster of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot at least four months ago. The booster shot would be of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which use mRNA.

“Vaccines and boosters are both safe and free. The data clearly demonstrates that COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses protect individuals from both infection and severe outcomes,” Acting Department of Health Secretary David R. Scrase, M.D. said. “Anyone eligible should seriously consider getting an additional mRNA booster to further increase their protection. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.”

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard says that 45.5 percent of all New Mexicans age 18 or older have received a booster shot and 77.6 percent of all New Mexicans 18 or older have received a full primary vaccination series completed (either both Moderna or Pfizer shots or a Johnson & Johnson shot).

The medical conditions that qualify someone for the latest booster shot are outlined on the CDC website.

The department recommends for the individuals who qualify to stay up to date with their shots even if they have previously had COVID-19. Those who have had COVID-19 are eligible for the vaccine after an isolation period of ten days and when symptoms have resolved.

The department says those seeking a vaccination shot can visit www.vaccineNM.org online or, if they need assistance, call 1-855-600-3453 and pick option 3 for English and option 9 for Spanish.