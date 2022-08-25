Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Thursday morning. She said she only has mild symptoms.

Lujan Grisham will isolate at the governor’s residence and will continue to work remotely, according to the announcement. This is the first time the governor has tested positive for COVID-19 and she last tested negative for the disease on Wednesday.

The first-term governor said she started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid.

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely.”

She also encouraged all New Mexicans to get vaccinated or boosted at cv.nmhealth.org.

Lujan Grisham recently was in Colorado for a political event with a Democratic governor’s group. She also traveled to cities throughout New Mexico ahead of that trip.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted COVID-19 guidance that included no longer staying six feet away from people or quarantining if they came into close contact with an infected person. New Mexico followed the CDC guidelines.

According to the state Department of Health, 596 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the total number of positive cases is 608,006.