New online portal shows climate change impacts

A new website launched this week is intended to help people visualize how climate change is impacting their communities and to help communities plan for and respond to climate change.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ administration announced the new Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation portal on Thursday. According to a White House press release, the portal will “help state, local, Tribal, and territorial governments and leaders better track real-time impacts and access federal resources for long-term planning.”

The site does this through location-based data about climate threats and information about federal funding opportunities to help prepare for and respond to climate impacts.

The 20 largest climate-related disasters in 2021 carried a combined price tag of more than $150 billion in damages.

There are currently more than 114 million people in the United States who are experiencing drought conditions and, within the last 30 days, more than 49 million people have faced heat alerts, according to the new portal’s real-time monitoring dashboard.

The portal also includes an assessment tool that allows people to enter an address or location and get data about heat, drought, and flooding. The tool includes both high and low emissions scenarios.