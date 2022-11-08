Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver wins second term

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, the incumbent who has been in office since 2016, won her seat easily according to unofficial results as of 10:45 p.m..

Her primary opponent, Republican Audrey Trujillo, trailed by 15 points. Libertarian candidate Mayna Erika Myers received less than five percent of the vote.

Toulouse Oliver carried the majority of votes in the state’s most populous counties – Santa Fe, Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties but Trujillo carried many rural counties, including Eddy, Chaves, Curry, Lea, Quay and Union counties. But Toulouse Oliver carried some traditionally Democratic rural counties, including Grant and McKinley.

Toulouse Oliver’s campaign sent out a news release earlier in the evening stating that she is busy working election night and would not be available for comment. SOS spokesperson Alex Curtas told NM Political Report that the SOS office worked off site Tuesday night “out of an abundance of caution.”

He said there was no specific threat the SOS office was responding to, but Toulouse Oliver has said she has had to report threats to the FBI this year. Election officials nationwide have faced threats after conspiracy theories about the 2020 election from Republicans, including former President Donald Trump.

Toulouse Oliver’s campaign spokesperson Dylan McArthur said the campaign was celebrating in downtown Albuquerque at the Clyde Hotel in downtown Albuquerque. McArthur said Toulouse Oliver is “excited to get going on a second full term.”

“New Mexico voters value free and fair elections,” he said.

McArthur said Toulouse Oliver will be “laser focused” on making sure the next three weeks while the state certifies the election results go smoothly.

McArthur also said the Secretary of State’s office moved to work off site on Tuesday night not because of any credible threat but he said we’re in “an unprecedented world right now,” and said the move was made to protect staff.