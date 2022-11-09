Governor to travel to Egypt for UN climate conference

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that she will be traveling to Egypt on Friday to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27.

The governor has made climate change a central issue and this will not be her first time attending the international conference.

Last year she spoke at the U.S. Climate Action Center as part of the Cut Methane panel alongside White House national climate advisor Gina McCarthy, U.N. Special Envoy Michael Bloomberg and others.

Lujan Grisham is a part of the U.S. Climate Alliance and environmental groups are urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to model methane rules after the rules developed in New Mexico as a result of an executive order Lujan Grisham issued.

COP27 began on Sunday.

Lujan Grisham plans to attend the second week of the climate conference.

Some of the topics that will be discussed during the second week include energy, biodiversity and solutions to address climate change.