Balderas named president of Northern New Mexico College

Attorney General Hector Balderas has his next job lined up, as president of Northern New Mexico College in Española.

Balderas is term-limited and could not run for a third consecutive term as Attorney General.

Balderas was chosen unanimously by the NNMC Board of Regents from a list of four finalists.

“I’m inspired that the community was involved in the selection process—they have hope for change, and I am honored that the regents, faculty and staff will partner with me as we take Northern New Mexico College into the future, building on student success and institutional development,” Balderas said in a statement.

Balderas will still need to discuss his contract with the board.

His term as attorney general ends at the end of the year, and his replacement, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez, will be sworn in at the start of 2023.

Balderas previously served two terms as State Auditor and was a representative in the state House before that.

Balderas also ran for U.S. Senate in 2012, but lost the Democratic primary to Martin Heinrich, who is currently in his second term as U.S. Senator.