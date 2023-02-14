Funding for Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire recovery heads to governor’s desk

A bill that would provide $100 million in assistance to communities impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire to repair and replace damaged infrastructure passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday and now makes its way to the governor’s desk.

SB 6 received unanimous support from the House.

The $100 million of assistance will come in the form of zero-interest loans.

The legislation passed the Senate last week also with unanimous support.

The governor backed the bill throughout the session and praised the passage of the bill.

“I commend the members of the Legislature for their timely passage of this bill to fund vital infrastructure projects in communities devastated by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fires and flooding,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.. “These communities faced unimaginable losses last summer, and I am proud that our state is standing up for these communities to jump-start public infrastructure projects.”

It was sponsored by Senators Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, and Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, as well as representatives Ambrose Castellano, D-Las Vegas, and Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde.

Update: Added quote from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Author Hannah Grover