Bill transferring transportation regulation from PRC clears Senate

A bill that would transfer the transportation functions from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to the New Mexico Department of Transportation passed the Senate on a unanimous 30-0 vote.

The bipartisan legislation, SB 160, is sponsored by Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe.

The PRC currently regulates ambulance services, taxis, shuttle services, moving services, motor carriers, railroad safety enforcement and towing businesses in addition to private owned utilities and rural electric cooperatives.

Wirth said transferring the transportation functions from the PRC to the Department of Transportation will allow the PRC to “focus on what it should be focused on, which is utility regulation.”

The transfer would be effective Jan. 1 of next year.

SB 160 now heads to the House of Representatives.

Author Hannah Grover