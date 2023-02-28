Governor appoints new game commissioner

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed a wildlife biologist to serve as an at-large member of the New Mexico Game Commission, bringing the number of commissioners up to four.

Fernando Clemente Jr., who has owned and operated the New Mexico Specialized Wildlife Services since 2012, became the newest commissioner on Tuesday.

His Sunland Park-based organization was established to “maintain sustainable wildlife populations found in private and public lands with the intention on (sic) creating new hunting opportunities for present and future generations,” according to its website.

Clemente has more than 20 years of “expertise and experience across multiple branches of natural resource management,” a press release from the governor’s office states.

He received a bachelor of science degree in wildlife biology and management from New Mexico State University.

In addition to operating the wildlife services organization, Clemente has worked as a professor at La Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua since 2021 and as president of the Sandia Park Chamber of Commerce since 2019.

Clemente is also the president of La Clinica de Familia’s board of directors.

His appointment comes as the commission has been unable to meet due to not having enough members to form a quorum and amid a Legislative push to reform the game commission.

A bill that would allow the Legislative Council to appoint four of the commission’s seven members passed the House of Representatives last week and is now in the Senate for debate.

