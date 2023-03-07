Governor names 3 more regents

The New Mexican

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named three more regents for New Mexico schools Tuesday.

Dalva Lon Moellenberg, who manages the Santa Fe office of the Gallagher and Kennedy Law Firm, was nominated to the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents for a six-year term that ends in 2028. Moellenberg’s practice concentrates on water, environment, mining law and mined land reclamation, among other fields. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado and a law degree from Arizona State University.

The governor also nominated Rebecca Anderson to a six-year term on the New Mexico School for the Deaf’s Board of Regents. Anderson, a longtime activist within the deaf community and the mother of a deaf son, headed the Anderson Animal Clinic veterinary practice for more than three decades. She also has volunteered with 4-H, the School for the Deaf and the Wounded Warriors Project. She has a veterinary medicine degree from Kansas State University.

Robert Lucero, a New Mexico attorney, has been nominated for a six-year term on the New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents. Lucero’s legal practice centers on real estate, land use and estate planning and he also is the director of the University of New Mexico’s Mariachi Ensemble and serves on several boards. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his law degree from UNM. His father and grandfather are Highlands graduates. His term will conclude in 2028.

Author Santa Fe New Mexican