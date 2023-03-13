Energy storage bill passes Senate

A bill that would require investor-owned utilities to submit energy storage plans to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission passed the Senate on a 25-11 vote on Monday.

Bill sponsor Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerillos, said the American Clean Power Association requested the bill. She described SB 456 as a compromise.

“It is about grid monetization as well as energy storage,” Stefanics said. “It asks the investor-owned utilities, but not the rural electric coops, to file a plan annually that shows how they’re working towards the goals of the state.”

Much of the debate on the Senate floor focused on the transition away from fossil fuels.

SB 456 now heads to the House of Representatives.

