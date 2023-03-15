Transfer of transportation regulation from PRC to NMDOT heads to Governor’s desk

A bill that would transfer the transportation regulatory duties from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to the New Mexico Department of Transportation is headed to the governor’s desk.

SB 160 passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday and the Senate concurred with the amendments made to the legislation later the same day.

Those amendments were made in the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee.

Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, explained the amendment to the Senate on Wednesday evening. The amendment changes the date of the change to July 1, 2024 from Jan. 1, 2024. This will give the agencies more time to prepare before the transfer happens.

Author Hannah Grover