Lujan Grisham signs displaced worker assistance bill

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill Thursday that will expand the eligibility for laid off miners and coal plant workers from the San Juan Generating Station and San Juan Mine to access displaced worker assistance funds.

The funds were created through the Energy Transition Act, but included a time frame for when workers who lost their jobs had to seek assistance from the displaced workers fund.

However, the funds were not available when the first layoffs occurred in 2020. Because the workers only had a year to seek assistance, many of the workers who lost their jobs were ineligible for the funds.

The framework for dispersing the funds to workers has not yet been finalized.

The San Juan Generating Station and San Juan Mine closed last year.

