NM Political Report wins 10 regional journalism awards

This week NM Political Report won ten awards at the Society of Professional Journalists Top of the Rockies annual awards, including five first-place awards.

NM Political Report competed in the small newsrooms category against news outlets in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

The awards include a 1st place award in the Podcast category for Growing Forward, a two-season podcast series in collaboration with New Mexico PBS. Former NM Political Report writer Andy Lyman co-hosted the podcast with Megan Kamerick. Kevin McDonald produced the podcast.

The other awards, all by NM Political Report writers, are listed below.

