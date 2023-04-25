NM Political Report wins 10 regional journalism awards

This week NM Political Report won ten awards at the Society of Professional Journalists Top of the Rockies annual awards, including five first-place awards.
NM Political Report competed in the small newsrooms category against news outlets in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
The awards include a 1st place award in the Podcast category for Growing Forward, a two-season podcast series in collaboration with New Mexico PBS. Former NM Political Report writer Andy Lyman co-hosted the podcast with Megan Kamerick. Kevin McDonald produced the podcast.
The other awards, all by NM Political Report writers, are listed below.
- 1st place Politics Feature. As the last coal burned, San Juan Generating Station employees expressed a mixture of emotions by Hannah Grover.
- 1st place Business: News. ABQ cannabis sales approval process causes confusion by Andy Lyman.
- 1st place Science and Technology: Feature. Community solar appeal: An expensive delay tactic or customer protection? By Hannah Grover.
- 1st place Science and Technology: News; Hannah Grover. A parrot now lost in the United States may have been part of the pre-Columbian bird trade
- 2nd place Politics: News; Susan Dunlap. State prisons outsource personal mail to inmates to Florida firm, causing concern for some
- 2nd place Health: News; Hannah Grover. Study finds flaring can impact the health of people 60 miles away
- 3rd place Beat Reporting; Andy Lyman. Cannabis in New Mexico
- 3rd place Ag and Environment: Feature; Hannah Grover. When oil and gas wells stop producing, environmental impacts remain
- 3rd place News Reporting – Single Story; Susan Dunlap. Asylum seekers go on hunger strike at Torrance County Detention Facility
NM Political Report is a non-profit website that does not accept any ads. We are reader-funded and if you would like to support our award-winning journalism, you can do so here.