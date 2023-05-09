EMNRD announces new leadership positions in the Oil Conservation Division

Dylan Fuge, who currently serves as general counsel for the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department will be stepping into the director role for the Oil Conservation Division starting Saturday.

He has been serving as acting OCD director since January while also serving as general counsel.

As general counsel, he has advised the department’s secretary and divisions in matters related to natural resources and regulatory issues.

He will continue to serve as general counsel until that position is filled.

Fuge previously worked at T-Mobile in permitting efforts and advocacy support for cell site development efforts. Prior to that, he worked as counselor to the Director of the Bureau of Land Management and as Attorney Advisor in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of the Solicitor.

His time in the DOI provided him with experience working with oil and gas development and oversight as well as renewable energy project development, land use planning and management of public land. He has degrees in geology and studies in the environment from Yale University and earned his law degree as well as a Masters of Environmental Management from Duke University.

Farmington resident Brandon Powell will serve as the OCD Deputy Director responsible for the Engineering and Environmental Bureaus.

Author Hannah Grover