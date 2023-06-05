Rep. Christine Trujillo to retire from state House

An Albuquerque Democrat announced that she will step down from the state House of Representatives at the end of the month, ending more than a decade of service in the legislative chamber.

State Rep. Christine Trujillo, a retired educator, announced the move in a press release on Saturday.

The Bernalillo County Commission will make the decision on a replacement for the remainder of Trujillo’s term, which ends at the end of 2024. Trujillo first took office in 2013, replacing longtime legislator Danice Picraux after Picraux did not run for reelection.

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to represent our community in the Roundhouse for the last decade. Thank you to my neighbors for placing your trust in me as your representative,” Trujillo said in a statement. “I hope I have made you proud by fighting for our public schools and working to make life easier for New Mexico families. I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my next chapter.”

In her announcement, Trujillo highlighted a bill passed this past legislative session that will provide free menstrual hygiene products in public schools and a piece of legislation that would expand school-based health centers in the state.

Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, praised Trujillo’s time in office.

“I am deeply grateful to Christine for her service to her community and her kindness to her colleagues during her tenure in the Roundhouse,” Martinez said. “I wish her all the best as she retires. She will be missed.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also responded, by saying Trujillo’s influence would be missed in the Roundhouse next year and “I send her my utmost gratitude for her service to our state.”

Author Matthew Reichbach Matthew Reichbach is the editor of the NM Political Report. The former founder and editor of the NM Telegram, Matthew was also a co-founder of New Mexico FBIHOP with his brother and one of the original hires at the groundbreaking website the New Mexico Independent. Matthew has covered events such as the Democratic National Convention and Netroots Nation and formerly published, “The Morning Word,” a daily political news summary for NM Telegram and the Santa Fe Reporter.