Reproductive Justice week

One year ago this upcoming Saturday the U.S. Supreme Court did what conservatives have sought for years: overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision upended decades of precedent and made massive changes to reproductive health access nationwide.

NM Political Report is one of (if not the) only statewide news outlets to have a reporter dedicated to reproductive justice. As Susan Dunlap, the aforementioned reproductive justice reporter, said in her monthly newsletter released last week, reproductive justice is more than just reproductive healthcare.

“Reproductive justice is about the intersectionality of reproductive rights and social justice,” she wrote. “It is about the right to have an abortion but it’s also about the right to have a child and to raise that child in an environment that is healthy and free of social injustice.”

You can sign up for future editions of the newsletter here.

This week, leading up to the anniversary of the Dobbs decision, we are dedicating the week to reproductive justice issues. This includes what happened in the last year since the Supreme Court decision and stories about reproductive healthcare in New Mexico as well as stories on the impact of the environment on children as well as what resources parents have for raising children.

This won’t answer every question or by any means be the end of our focus on reproductive justice (again, we have a dedicated reproductive justice reporter). But we hope that it focuses on not just reproductive healthcare, but beyond.

Author Matthew Reichbach Matthew Reichbach is the editor of the NM Political Report. The former founder and editor of the NM Telegram, Matthew was also a co-founder of New Mexico FBIHOP with his brother and one of the original hires at the groundbreaking website the New Mexico Independent. Matthew has covered events such as the Democratic National Convention and Netroots Nation and formerly published, “The Morning Word,” a daily political news summary for NM Telegram and the Santa Fe Reporter.