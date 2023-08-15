NMED is closing its Deming field office

The New Mexico Environment Department announced Monday that it will close its Deming field office at the end of next month, citing constraints with the operating budget.

In a press release, NMED stated that it is evaluating closure or consolidation of other field offices as well because it does not have enough funding appropriated to cover the building leases.

“The Department is committed to excellence in customer service to all New Mexicans. To that end, NMED’s priority is retaining all current employees while recruiting new employees for current vacancies,” the press release states.

The Silver City field office will start handling in-person transactions that would have been conducted in Deming starting Oct. 1. Those transactions include permit applications or modifications and payment of permit and application fees. Some of these transactions, such as paying fees, can be done through mail or online.

The Silver City office is located at 3082 32nd Street Bypass, Suite D.

“The Deming field office has served as the primary hub for approximately 382 regulated entities and offered services including permitting and inspections for local restaurants, temporary food service events, residential and commercial septic systems and public pools and spas,” the press release states.

Author Hannah Grover