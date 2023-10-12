Federal judge lets ban on guns in BernCo parks, playgrounds stand

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s revised public health order regarding gun violence will remain in effect for now, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling means that a temporary ban on guns in parks and playgrounds in Bernalillo County will remain in effect, as will the other portions of the order. The same judge, U.S. District Court Judge David Herrera Urias, previously ruled a broader ban on the carrying of firearms in public in Bernalillo County was unconstitutional.

Urias said in his ruling against the attempt at a preliminary injunction that those who opposed the order did not show a substantial likelihood of success.

Lujan Grisham praised Wednesday’s ruling.

“I am pleased that the court’s ruling today has upheld gun violence as an epidemic in this state,” Lujan Grisham said. “The public health order will temporarily keep guns out of parks and playgrounds in Bernalillo County. Just as in schools, our children deserve to learn and play without fear. Our families need to know that their safety is our priority.”

Lujan Grisham received national attention when she issued the initial public health order banning guns in public in Bernalillo County. She received immediate blowback, including from some in her own party, and gun rights supporters and Republicans filed lawsuits.

Lujan Grisham issued that order in response to fatal shootings, including those of children.

“This ruling provides law enforcement with additional enforcement options when applicable,” New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler praised the ruling. “Gun violence continues to disrupt lives every day and State Police will continue to protect the public by focusing our efforts on the offenders perpetrating that violence.”

An order by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller in 2020 banned guns and deadly weapons in city-operated parks and recreation facilities.

