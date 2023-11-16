Senate votes to keep government open

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate approved stopgap legislation to prevent the government from shutting down while the House and Senate work on funding bills.

The chamber voted 87 to 11 to send the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk.

“Passing this continuing resolution was necessary to keep the government open. But our work is clearly not done,” New Mexican Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich said in a statement issued after the vote. “There are urgent domestic and international priorities we must address in addition to passing responsible bipartisan government funding bills. As we continue this important work, it is my hope that our Republican colleagues will join us in good faith to advance legislation that supports our nation’s allies, grows our economy, builds the middle class, and delivers for New Mexico.”

Both of New Mexico’s Senators Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, also a Democrat, voted for the continuing resolution.

The continuing resolution keeps the government funded through January with 80 percent remaining funded into February in the event budget bills are not completed by then.

The House passed the continuing resolution on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the continuing resolution before the Nov. 17 deadline.

