New Mexico to make history as first state to offer universal child care
New Mexico will become the first state in the nation to guarantee no-cost child care for all families regardless of income, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday. The universal child…
Special session won’t include ban on ICE private prisons after all
Although an adviser to Lujan Grisham told lawmakers a few weeks back that Lujan Grisham might put such a proposal on her call for a special session, Michael Coleman, communications…
Casados out as CYFD Secretary after less than two years leading troubled organization
Children, Youth, and Families Department Secretary Teresa Casados is retiring from state government after leading comprehensive reforms at one of New Mexico’s most challenging agencies, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced…
GOP blasts governor’s special session priorities
Republicans are unimpressed with the priorities that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-NM, laid out Thursday for an upcoming special legislative session, arguing that it should focus more on addressing crime…
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to federal charge for online threats against Trump
A New Mexico man who was charged with making threats of violence against then-President-Elect Donald Trump on social media pleaded guilty Thursday. The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the…
Senate Democrats file resolution calling for Kennedy’s resignation from HHS
Twenty-three Senate Democrats filed a resolution of disapproval Thursday calling for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign, citing concerns about his stance on vaccines and…
