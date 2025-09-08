September 2025
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
NM Legislature

GOP blasts governor’s special session priorities

Immigrant detention ban not to be included on agenda, governor’s adviser says

Republicans are unimpressed with the priorities that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-NM, laid out Thursday for an upcoming special legislative session, arguing that it should focus more on addressing crime…

by Alex Ross

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.