  • January 10, 2024

Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

A former Bernalillo County Sheriff officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate—as a Republican, after being a Democrat for years. Manny Gonzales, the first major Republican candidate to declare his intention to run for Senate, announced his candidacy in a Fox News appearance. “I’m honored to embark on this journey to serve New Mexico […]

  • Matthew Reichbach
A former Bernalillo County Sheriff officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate—as a Republican, after being a Democrat for years.

Manny Gonzales, the first major Republican candidate to declare his intention to run for Senate, announced his candidacy in a Fox News appearance.

“I’m honored to embark on this journey to serve New Mexico in a different capacity, one that allows me to continue fighting for the safety and prosperity of our communities,” Gonzales said in a statement. “My decision to run for the U.S. Senate under the Republican banner stems from a deep conviction that our state needs practical, common-sense solutions, not partisan rhetoric.”

Gonzales served two terms as the sheriff of Bernalillo County, winning elections in 2014 and 2018 after being appointed to the position to replace a sheriff who resigned. 

He also ran for mayor of Albuquerque, losing a nonpartisan race while running to the right of the incumbent. Gonzales received just 25.5 percent of the vote in the race to lead New Mexico’s most populous city. Tim Keller, the incumbent who won reelection, received 56.1 percent of the vote.

Gonzales said he switched parties because of “the radical elements within the national Democratic Party.”

Gonzales faced criticism for visiting the White House under the Donald Trump administration, highlighting his conservative bent.

Gonzales’ mayoral campaign was run by longtime Republican political operatives.

Gonzales will likely face another incumbent, this time Democrat Martin Heinrich, who announced last year that he would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate. Heinrich won an open seat race in 2012 and easily won re-election in a three-way race in 2018.

Democrats have won each U.S. Senate election since 2008. 

