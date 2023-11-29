Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is made up of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon. Lujan Grisham was not present at the canvass. […]

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results.

The State Canvass Board is made up of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon.

Lujan Grisham was not present at the canvass.

“Every New Mexican should have the highest level of confidence in these official election results and in the conduct of the recently completed statewide Regular Local Election,” Toulouse Oliver said in a press release. “Hearty thanks to all the election administrators and poll workers across New Mexico who conducted this election with the efficiency and integrity for which they’re known, and I want to thank all the voters who turned out to make their voices heard.”

The official, certified results for the 2023 Regular Local Election can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website.

A total of 250,582 voters out of 1,219,760 eligible voters turned out for the 2023 Regular Local Election, for a voter turnout of 20.54 percent.

The State Canvass Board election certification makes the results of the Nov. 7 official.

The Board also announced automatic recounts in races, which take place when results are within one percent between the top two candidates.

New Mexico uses paper ballots, so the recounts are of the original ballots and will be conducted by the county clerks in the races.

Automatic recounts by county

Bernalillo County:

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)



Catron County:

Councilor At-Large, Village of Reserve

Chaves County:

Councilor At-Large, Town of Lake Arthur

School Board Member At-Large, Dexter School District

Cibola County:

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner) ,Valencia Soil and Water Conservation Board Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)



Colfax County:

Commission District 3, City of Ratón

Trustee At-Large, Town of Springer

Councilor At-Large, Village of Angel Fire

School Board Member At-Large, Ratón School District

Curry County:

Mayor, Village of Grady

Councilor At-Large, Village of Grady

Doña Ana County:

School Board Member At-Large, Hatch Valley School District

School Board Member District 5, Las Cruces Public School District

Guadalupe County:

School Board Member At-Large, Vaughn Municipal School District Mulit-County (Guadalupe, Torrance)



Hidalgo County:

Councilor At-Large, City of Lordsburg

School Board Member At-Large, Lordsburg School District

Lea County:

School Board Member At-Large, Jal Municipal School District

Lincoln County:

Trustee At-Large, Town of Carrizozo

School Board Member At-Large, Capitan School District

School Board Member At-Large, Carrizozo School District Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro)

School Board Member At-Large, Hondo School Board

Luna County:

Trustee, Village of Columbus

Otero County:

School Board Member At-Large, Cloudcroft School District

School Board Member At-Large, Tularosa School District

Quay County:

Councilor At-Large, Village of Logan

School Board Member At-Large, San Jon School District

Rio Arriba:

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), East Rio Arriba Soil and Water Conservation District

Roosevelt County:

School Board Member At-Large, Floyd School District

Sandoval County:

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)



San Juan County:

School Board Member District 2, Central Consolidated Educational District

College Board Member District 5, San Juan College District

Capital Improvement Tax Question, Aztec Public School District

San Miguel County:

Soil and Water Supervisor, Tierra y Montes Soil and Water Conservation District

Sierra County:

City Commissioner, City of Truth or Consequences

Trustee, Village of Williamsburg

Socorro County:

Councilor At-Large, City of Socorro

Trustee At-Large, Village of Magdalena

School Board Member At-Large, Carrizozo School Board Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro)

School Board Member At-Large, Magdalena School District

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)



Taos County:

Councilor At-Large, Town of Taos

Torrance County:

School Board Member At-Large, Vaughn Municipal School District Multi-County (Guadalupe, Torrance)



Valencia County: