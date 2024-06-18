Post-primary, Biden leads Trumps in NM

President Joe Biden leads former president Donald Trump in the race for New Mexico’s five electoral seats, according to a poll commissioned by NM Political Report. The poll, which took place on June 13 and 14 and was conducted by Public Policy Polling, showed 48 percent of New Mexico voters said they would vote for […]

The poll, which took place on June 13 and 14 and was conducted by Public Policy Polling, showed 48 percent of New Mexico voters said they would vote for Biden, while 41 percent said they would vote for Trump. This leaves 11 percent who were undecided.

NM Political Report will release more results from the poll this week.

In 2020, Biden beat Trump 54.3 percent to 43.5 percent in New Mexico, en route to his electoral victory. New Mexico has not backed a Republican presidential candidate since 2004, when incumbent George W. Bush narrowly defeated Democrat John Kerry.

The poll shows that 44 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job performance as president, while 50 percent said they disapprove.

Trump is even more unpopular, with 38 percent of voters saying they have a favorable opinion of Trump and 57 percent say they have an unfavorable opinion.

Both Biden and Trump received the support of 79 percent of their parties, while 11 percent of Democrats said they would vote for Trump and 11 percent of Republicans said they would vote for Biden. Among independents, 43 percent said they would back Trump, while 41 percent said they would back Biden.

Biden holds a large lead among Hispanic or Latino voters, with 57 percent saying they would vote for the Democrat, while 31 percent back Trump. Among white voters, 48 percent back Trump and 40 percent said they would vote for Biden. Among other races, 60 percent support Biden and 31 percent support Trump.

Public Policy Polling polled 555 New Mexico voters on June 13 and 14 by landline and text messages. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percent, which means any topline result could be 4.2 percent lower or higher. Subgroups have higher margins of error. Percentages may not add up to 100 percent due to rounding.