RFK Jr. will remain on the ballot in New Mexico

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will remain on New Mexico’s general election ballot, despite dropping out of the presidential race. Candidates had until Aug. 27 to file paperwork to remove themselves from the general election ballot. Independent Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. dropped out of the race last week and endorsed Republican Donald Trump last week, ahead […]

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will remain on New Mexico’s general election ballot, despite dropping out of the presidential race.

Candidates had until Aug. 27 to file paperwork to remove themselves from the general election ballot. Independent Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. dropped out of the race last week and endorsed Republican Donald Trump last week, ahead of the deadline.

However, the office of the Secretary of State told NM Political Report that he did not file paperwork to remove his name from the ballot in New Mexico.

“I can confirm that RFK did not submit withdrawal paperwork to our office by this week’s deadline, so his name will appear as a presidential candidate on the NM General Election ballot,” SOS spokesman Alex Curtas said in an email to NM Political Report.

Read our politics newsletter, free every Monday morning. Sign up here.

This means that Kennedy’s name will appear on the ballot alongside Trump, Democrat Kamala Harris and other candidates.

NM Political Report reached out to Kennedy’s press contact Thursday afternoon but did not receive a response before publication.

A recent poll, conducted before Kennedy ended his campaign, found that he had the support of 3 percent of New Mexico registered voters.

This isn’t unique to New Mexico. Kennedy failed to meet deadlines to remove his names from several battleground states — New Mexico is not considered by election watchers to be such a state this year — according to a review by CBS News.

Kennedy’s campaign did, however, successfully remove his name from several other states, including Arizona and Texas.