GOT A TIP?

  • January 24, 2024

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who is running for re-election this year. The two Democrats are Ashlie Myers, a 44-year-old cancer survivor, and Steve “Tio” Brockett, a 69-year-old retired small business owner. Myers is running for office […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district.

The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who is running for re-election this year.

The two Democrats are Ashlie Myers, a 44-year-old cancer survivor, and Steve “Tio” Brockett, a 69-year-old retired small business owner.

Myers is running for office “because the man that has the office right now has done basically nothing for Otero County and he files bills that don’t go anywhere. I feel like he just plays partisan games and I’m tired of watching that. I’m so tired of watching the partisanship on both sides. I’m sick of it. People need to work together.”

The mother of a 16-year old also said she was running for the Democratic nomination against Brockett due to his age and the general age gap among legislators.

“He’s cool. I like him a lot. And I decided to do it anyway, because he’s going to be 70,” Myers said. “I just think we need some younger blood around everywhere.”

Brockett, a father and grandfather, is running to represent those of a more moderate persuasion. 

“The biggest reason is just to represent the people here. I’m a moderate,” Brockett said. “I think one of the main reasons is because I know being a small businessman and going back and working for family also was there. It seems like there’s a lot that the state could do better in terms of things like, you know, the agencies you have to deal with.”

Brockett was an Alamogordo City Commissioner from 2006-2008 and served as mayor from 2008 until August 2009 when he had to quit to take care of his father who had become ill after Brockett’s mother died that July.

Otero County has always leant conservative even when it was predominantly represented by Democrats, Brockett said.

Block, 27, is currently running for re-election unopposed in the primary.

“Well, all I will say is, you know, these past two years representing House District 51,” Block said. “I’ve worked my butt off for the community and I’ve done everything possible to champion the conservative message in Santa Fe and across the state. And I’m confident that the voters of New Mexico District 51 are going to do the right thing and send a fighter back to Santa Fe. And I think it’s admirable that anyone wants to run for public office and, you know, everyone has the right to do so.”

Block was elected in 2020. He is the youngest member of the legislature and the only member of Generation Z in the legislature.

The New Mexico Primary is June 4.

Primary candidate filing days are Feb. 6, 2024 for pre-primary designation candidates, March 12 for all other offices and candidates who failed to receive party designation and March 19 for write-in candidates and final opportunity for pre-primary designation candidates who failed to receive party designation.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Rising construction costs raise concerns about capital outlay system

Rising construction costs raise concerns about capital outlay system

By Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican As state lawmakers face potentially billions of dollars in new capital outlay requests from local governments…
Republicans want to limit governor’s emergency powers

Republicans want to limit governor’s emergency powers

House Republicans announced legislation that would limit gubernatorial executive powers. Leaders from the caucus held a press conference Tuesday to discuss HJR 8 and…
Bill to make solar more accessible for local governments advances

Bill to make solar more accessible for local governments advances

After evaluating ways to be better prepared for wildfire, the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department in Rio Arriba County chose to install solar panels and…
Bill to make solar more accessible for local governments advances

Bill to make solar more accessible for local governments advances

After evaluating ways to be better prepared for wildfire, the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department in Rio Arriba County chose to install solar panels and…
Cloud seeding pilot program passes first committee

Cloud seeding pilot program passes first committee

Legislation that would appropriate nearly $2 million for a cloud seeding pilot program passed the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee on Tuesday.…
Bipartisan effort would improve compensation to ranchers that lose livestock to wolves

Bipartisan effort would improve compensation to ranchers that lose livestock to wolves

A bill that would provide state money to compensate ranchers for direct and indirect losses of livestock to Mexican wolves received unanimous support from…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Bill would provide menstrual products to those in prison

Bill would provide menstrual products to those in prison

A bill to appropriate $250,000 to provide menstrual products to incarcerated individuals in state prisons passed by a 4-2 vote along party lines in…
Bill to maintain Health Care Affordability Fund distribution passes first House committee

Bill to maintain Health Care Affordability Fund distribution passes first House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee unanimously passed a bill that would make sure the 55 percent of a health insurance premium surtax …
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

The daughter of New Mexico’s longest serving U.S. Senator entered the race for the Republican nomination to likely face an incumbent Democrat. Nella Domenici…
Rising construction costs raise concerns about capital outlay system

Rising construction costs raise concerns about capital outlay system

By Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican As state lawmakers face potentially billions of dollars in new capital outlay requests from local governments…
Republicans want to limit governor’s emergency powers

Republicans want to limit governor’s emergency powers

House Republicans announced legislation that would limit gubernatorial executive powers. Leaders from the caucus held a press conference Tuesday to discuss HJR 8 and…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report