New Mexico Democrats vote against the National Defense Authorization Act due to wedge-issue amendments

The bill passed by a 217-to-199 vote, on Friday, largely along party lines with Republicans introducing over 300 amendments to the bill, some of which were anti-reproductive rights and anti-LGBTQ amendments. All three of New Mexico’s representatives are Democrats and voted against the bill.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, said during a press call on Friday that the situation was “unprecedented” and said there was “no way” New Mexico House Democrats could support what she called “culture war amendments.”

Some of the anti-reproductive rights amendments included ending a Department of Defense policy to provide support for travel for U.S. service members who are stationed in states that are hostile to abortion rights and who need reproductive healthcare. The DOD initiated the policy after the Dobbs Supreme Court decision to protect individuals who do not have a choice in where they are stationed.

Republicans also attached amendments that prevent pride flags from being displayed on U.S. military bases and prevent insurance providers from covering gender reassignment surgery for service members.

The bill goes next to the Senate, where the anti-reproductive rights and anti-LGBTQ provisions are expected to be stripped. With a 50-50 party split in the Senate, Republicans will not be likely to pass a bill with the necessary 60 votes if the bill continues to carry these amendments.

Stansbury said the bill matters to New Mexico because of the large population of former service members who reside in the state. She said the bill also includes a 4.5 percent pay increase for active service members, as well as provisions that would help with cleanup of antiquated munitions that still exist on Tribal and Pueblo land, including Isleta Pueblo south of Albuquerque.

Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat representing the 2nd Congressional District, sits on the House Armed Services Committee.

“Our military personnel deserve our full support without having their personal freedoms compromised by extreme partisan agendas. Point blank, women who serve our country deserve our full support and access to the reproductive health benefits to which they are entitled. I am deeply disappointed that the final House version of the NDAA included divisive and harmful provisions that do nothing to advance our nation’s national security interests.”

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Democrat representing the 3rdc Congressional District, spoke on the House floor last week about the amendments, calling them “poison pills.”