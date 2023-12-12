NMDOH launches unified hotline to answer health questions

The New Mexico Department of Health launched a new unified hotline for all health inquiries, including for reproductive health, the agency announced on Monday. NMDOH has established different health hotlines over the last few years, such as one for vaccine information and a separate one for questions on where to obtain an abortion in New […]

NMDOH has established different health hotlines over the last few years, such as one for vaccine information and a separate one for questions on where to obtain an abortion in New Mexico. But the new hotline, called DOH Helpline, will provide a single point of contact for the public and will provide assistance on a range of health-related queries.

The DOH Helpline will be available 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends it will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number, 1-833-SWNURSE or 1-833-796-8773, will be staffed by nurses who can address questions and concerns and will be supported by a social media component, according to a news release.

The helpline will offer guidance primarily on these services:

Reproductive Health Services:

·Assistance in finding abortion care.

·Locating contraceptives, including emergency contraceptives, with free or reduced-cost options.

·Help finding sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, with free or reduced-cost options.

COVID Assistance:

·Telehealth Paxlovid prescriptions for uninsured/underinsured persons.

·Guidance in isolation/exposure protocols.

Vaccine Scheduling:

·Assistance in scheduling all types of vaccinations (e.g. COVID, RSV, flu, pneumonia, shingles, etc.).

Healthcare Provider Assistance:

·Guidance in finding providers for primary care, mental healthcare, specialists, routine screenings, and resources for substance use disorders.

·Information on low-cost options.

Epidemiology Concerns:

·Healthcare provider reporting of notifiable conditions.

·Infectious disease concerns.

·Concerns over foodborne illness.

·Animal bite guidance.

Madison Schaeffer, MS, MPH, director and lead epidemiologist for the DOH Helpline, said through the release that the agency believes the hotline consolidation will provide a “better experience” for those with health-related questions.