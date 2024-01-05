NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico Department of Health reminded people this week. Almost all cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus, which is a common virus. At least half of sexually active people will have […]

Almost all cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus, which is a common virus. At least half of sexually active people will have HPV at some point in their lives. If the HPV infection does not resolve on its own, it could develop into cervical cancer, according to DOH.

Everyone with a uterus is at risk of cervical cancer, but it occurs most often in individuals over 30 years old.

More than 80 people who live in New Mexico will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year and DOH estimates that about 27 individuals will die from the disease. The DOH Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program supports cervical cancer screening for individuals who are 21 to 65 years of age.

For those who have an HPV infection that does not go away on its own, are immunocompromised or smoke, there is a higher risk.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends that people between the ages of 21 to 29 receive a Pap test every three years. For individuals between the age of 30 to 65, the task force recommends a HPV test alone every five years with or without a Pap test.

The HPV vaccination can be administered to individuals between the ages of 9 to 26. Regular cervical cancer screening is still recommended for individuals who have received the HPV vaccine, according to the DOH.

The DOH says that if the cost of cervical cancer screening is prohibitive, individuals can call the DOH BCC Program toll-free hotline at 1-833-525-1811 to find a participating medical provider. Those who are low income or lack insurance could be eligible for a free mammogram or cervical cancer screening.