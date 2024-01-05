GOT A TIP?

  • January 5, 2024

NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico Department of Health reminded people this week. Almost all cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus, which is a common virus. At least half of sexually active people will have […]

  • Susan Dunlap
NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico Department of Health reminded people this week.

Almost all cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus, which is a common virus. At least half of sexually active people will have HPV at some point in their lives. If the HPV infection does not resolve on its own, it could develop into cervical cancer, according to DOH.

Everyone with a uterus is at risk of cervical cancer, but it occurs most often in individuals over 30 years old. 

More than 80 people who live in New Mexico will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year and DOH estimates that about 27 individuals will die from the disease. The DOH Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program supports cervical cancer screening for individuals who are 21 to 65 years of age. 

For those who have an HPV infection that does not go away on its own, are immunocompromised or smoke, there is a higher risk.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends that people between the ages of 21 to 29 receive a Pap test every three years. For individuals between the age of 30 to 65, the task force recommends a HPV test alone every five years with or without a Pap test.

The HPV vaccination can be administered to individuals between the ages of 9 to 26. Regular cervical cancer screening is still recommended for individuals who have received the HPV vaccine, according to the DOH.

The DOH says that if the cost of cervical cancer screening is prohibitive, individuals can call the DOH BCC  Program toll-free hotline at 1-833-525-1811 to find a participating medical provider. Those who are low income or lack insurance could be eligible for a free mammogram or cervical cancer screening.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

The state announced the remaining recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund last year. The program, funded as part of the 2023 legislative…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that may lead to lower utility bills for customers of the Public Service Company…
Avangrid terminates PNM merger agreement

Avangrid terminates PNM merger agreement

Amid the uncertainty of an appeal to the New Mexico Supreme Court, utility giant Avangrid chose to terminate its merger agreement with the Public…
USDA proposes to protect old growth forests

USDA proposes to protect old growth forests

Old growth forests are increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change, from wildfires to drought and disease. But they also play a crucial…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico…
Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

The state announced the remaining recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund last year. The program, funded as part of the 2023 legislative…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District covers the southern half of…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
In the scar of New Mexico’s largest wildfire, a legal battle is brewing: What is victims’ suffering worth?

In the scar of New Mexico’s largest wildfire, a legal battle is brewing: What is victims’ suffering worth?

by Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico, and Byard Duncan, ProPublica ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that may lead to lower utility bills for customers of the Public Service Company…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report