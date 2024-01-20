GOT A TIP?

  • January 20, 2024

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town of Edgewood, about 30 minutes east of Albuquerque, passed an anti-abortion ordinance last April to restrict abortion medication from being sent through the U.S. mail, following other towns and counties in […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000.

The town of Edgewood, about 30 minutes east of Albuquerque, passed an anti-abortion ordinance last April to restrict abortion medication from being sent through the U.S. mail, following other towns and counties in eastern New Mexico which passed similar ordinances about a year ago. But one difference to Edgewood’s ordinance was that it mirrored the Texas six-week abortion ban that went into effect in 2021 by putting enforcement power in the hands of the residents of Edgewood, rather than the town itself.

Edgewood’s town commissioners passed the ordinance a few weeks after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that prohibits public bodies in the state from discriminating against reproductive health care or gender affirming care. 

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed suit against the towns and counties that had already passed similar anti-abortion ordinances about a year ago shortly after he took office. After the Reproductive and Gender Affirming Health Care Act became law in March of 2023, Torrez asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to weigh in on whether locally passed anti-abortion ordinances could be legal under the new law.

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral argument on the issue in December. During oral argument, Torrez asked the court to rule more broadly on the question in order, he said, to put an end to future lawsuits. He argued that the state’s Equal Rights Amendment grants individuals the right to an abortion in New Mexico. He asked the state Supreme Court to consider the suit from that broader consideration.

Related: NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

Torrez’s office did not respond to requests for comment. The state Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the suit.

During the town of Edgewood’s special commission meeting held last week, former mayor Audrey Jaramillo spoke during public comment and asked why the town commissioners did not wait until both the state Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court have decided cases on abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear oral argument over whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration erred in loosening its regulations in 2016 around the abortion medication mifepristone sometime this spring. The suit was brought by a conservative group in the state of Texas where abortion is already banned. 

Jaramillo also asked why the commissioners didn’t wait until the 2024 legislature ends in order to see what the legislature might pass during this session.

Jaramillo said that moving forward with the referendum would only create further division in the town. 

But an attorney, Frank Coppler, advising the town commissioners through a conference call, said that the commissioners are required to follow referendum law. 

“Whether or not it was a wise decision to pass the ordinance is long gone. That horse has left the barn,” Coppler said.

After the town of Edgewood passed the ordinance last April, residents of the town filed a petition to hold a referendum vote on the ordinance. The town commissioners were required to hold a special mail-in ballot last year around August but they missed the deadline.

The town made an effort to put the referendum to a vote on the November ballot but the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office said that because referendum law requires the vote to be a mail-in ballot only, the town could not include the referendum on the November ballot. 

March is the first, and only opportunity, the town can hold a mail-in ballot on the referendum, said Edgewood Commissioner Jerry Powers. He said that because of what he called “black-out periods,” the town has to hold the referendum this spring or else wait until 2025 to mail out the ballots.

“We don’t have a choice on this. We have a statutory duty or it will go to 2025. It’s important we carry out our statutory duty. Otherwise we’ll be in malfeasance of office,” Powers said.

Town Manager Nina McCracken said the cost to the town will be, per last quote, $36,121.06 due to the use of ballot machines and the judges the town will have to employ to validate all of the ballots.

While the state Supreme Court considers whether the local anti-abortion ordinances already passed can be legally enforced under the Reproductive and Gender Affirming Health Care Act, all of the ordinances are not enforceable.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

New Mexico battles to clamp down on big oil

New Mexico battles to clamp down on big oil

By Jerry Redfern, Capital & Main As the New Mexico Legislature’s one-month session begins this week, legislators will see a half-dozen bills that could spell…
Politics newsletter: The calm before the chaos

Politics newsletter: The calm before the chaos

Not signed up for the politics newsletter yet? Sign up here to get it in your email, three times a week in the morning…
Lujan Grisham announces Literacy Institute as part of literacy program

Lujan Grisham announces Literacy Institute as part of literacy program

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham went into further detail about her literacy plan that she highlighted in her State of the State address Tuesday. Lujan…
Environment Department pushing forward with strategic water supply

Environment Department pushing forward with strategic water supply

Despite the fact that the legislature has not yet approved funding for a strategic water supply, the New Mexico Environment Department already issued a…
Activated carbon manufacturer to open up shop in Bloomfield

Activated carbon manufacturer to open up shop in Bloomfield

The governor announced that a manufacturer of air and water purification tools will open a facility in Bloomfield.  Calgon Carbon boasts that it is…
New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico will receive nearly $68 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure from the federal government from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . This money…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

A new version of the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill would, if enacted, extend leave benefits to families of military service members, among…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

The daughter of New Mexico’s longest serving U.S. Senator entered the race for the Republican nomination to likely face an incumbent Democrat. Nella Domenici…
Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

A former Bernalillo County Sheriff officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate—as a Republican, after being a Democrat for years. Manny Gonzales, the…
New Mexico battles to clamp down on big oil

New Mexico battles to clamp down on big oil

By Jerry Redfern, Capital & Main As the New Mexico Legislature’s one-month session begins this week, legislators will see a half-dozen bills that could spell…
Environment Department pushing forward with strategic water supply

Environment Department pushing forward with strategic water supply

Despite the fact that the legislature has not yet approved funding for a strategic water supply, the New Mexico Environment Department already issued a…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report