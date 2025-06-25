Industry & Labor
Coverage of New Mexico’s economy and workforce issues in NM Political Report
Haaland criticizes Trump budget cuts during campaign visit in Tijeras
By Hannah Grover Deb Haaland, a former Interior secretary and one of the Democratic Party candidates for governor, targeted actions taken by President Donald Trump’s…
Vasquez rallies to save Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks Monument from proposed GOP sell-off
OTHER NEWS
Thousands of New Mexicans turn out in cities big and small for ‘No Kings’ protests
This story was originally published at nm.news, New Mexico’s online hub for politics, policy and local news. More than 20 New Mexico communities large and…
HALT Fentanyl Act passes House, heads to President for signature
U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich’s Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act has passed the U.S. House of Representatives, paving the way for the legislation…
Rep. Stansbury pushes for expanded healthcare Access in rural, Indigenous communities
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) is advocating for enhanced healthcare access in New Mexico’s rural and Indigenous communities. During a recent Indian and Insular Affairs…
Cost, Chaos, Corruption: Sen. Lujan co-hosts forum on Trump’s tariff impacts
Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), members of the Senate Finance Committee, hosted a “Spotlight Forum” to analyze the economic impact…