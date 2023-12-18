GOT A TIP?

Animal shelters at overcapacity for third year in a row

Otero County Animal Shelter is still seeing an overflow of dogs, a phenomenon that started nationwide after the COVID-19 pandemic began and has continued unabated. Mollie Jones, kennel assistant at the shelter, said that while the Otero County Shelter has only six cats, it has well over 100 dogs and almost 50 puppies. She said […]

  Susan Dunlap
Otero County Animal Shelter is still seeing an overflow of dogs, a phenomenon that started nationwide after the COVID-19 pandemic began and has continued unabated.

Mollie Jones, kennel assistant at the shelter, said that while the Otero County Shelter has only six cats, it has well over 100 dogs and almost 50 puppies. She said the kennels are supposed to house one dog per kennel but currently, every kennel at the shelter has two-to-three dogs in it due to overflow.

Shelter Animals Count, a national database for shelter animals, estimates that nearly 245,000 more animals are waiting in shelters to be adopted this year over last year’s numbers and shelters were already overcapacity in 2022. Animal shelters were also reporting being overcapacity in 2021.

The reasons for this are multifaceted and include both fewer pets receiving neutering and spaying during the COVID-19 pandemic; a veterinarian shortage which can lead to chronic health problems for a pet; the impacts of inflation on households and rents increasing, which often forces individuals to move and the new landlord may not accept pets. Also, in the face of inflation, many pet owners can’t afford the additional charges added to the rent that often come with pet owning. 

Jones said the Otero County Shelter is currently seeing more strays than surrenders. Jones said the Otero County Shelter had just found six puppies that are two-to-three weeks old without the nursing mother dog. 

Jones said when animal control finds a stray, the shelter checks to see if the pet has a microchip. But often, the owner never registers the microchip or the owner changes phone numbers, so despite the microchipping, the shelter still can’t locate the owner. 

Shelter life is really hard on dogs, Jones said.

“When they first come in, if the owner surrendered them, you get some really depressed dogs. You really do. They won’t eat. They won’t come out of their shelter. Eventually, they do. But the ones who are here the longest, they start not coming up front to be greeted. That’s the biggest thing. They give up. They go into their own shell. It’s straight up depression,” Jones said.

Heidi Ogas, president of the board of directors of High Desert Humane Society, said the Silver City based shelter has not experienced the same degree of overflow that some urban shelters have. She said she is not sure of why, but she notes that there is very little rental housing in Silver City and the landlords there do not allow pets. Ogas also said Silver City has a high adoption rate comparatively.

Ogas said she’d like to attribute the more manageable amount of shelter pets at High Desert Humane Society’s to the organization’s spay and neuter program. In addition, she said that since 2021, High Desert Humane Society has donated 300 pounds of dog food and 100 pounds of cat food to the local food pantry every month so the food pantry can give away pet food along with the human food.

“We upped the amount of dog food because people at the end of the line [at the food pantry] were heartbroken they couldn’t get the dog food if the food pantry ran out. If they come to our shelter, we’ll give them a bag,” Ogas said.

Even if High Desert Humane Society isn’t overflowing, it’s still at full capacity. Ogas said the shelter is housing 80 dogs and cats. She said adoptions were unusually down in October. She said she has one cat that has been with the shelter for six months. The longest the shelter has housed a dog was 18 months, she said.

With Christmas around the corner, Ogas said she expects visitors to come wanting a Christmas puppy or kitten. But often, the new owner returns the pet within a month or two.

“One thing I see that’s really hard is when someone comes in and adopts an animal and then comes back a few days later. They’ve been taken out of a not-so-great environment they’re getting used to, then taken somewhere else, then returned to the chaotic situation,” Ogas said.

Ogas said animals sometimes need a month or longer to adjust to their new home. One former shelter director told NM Political Report that if a dog has developed psychological issues, it could need closer a year to adjust. 

Ogas said that no matter how well cared for pets are in an animal shelter, the pets spend three-fourths of their time inside a cage with three walls.

“It’s like a jail cell,” she said. “It’s very, very stressful. Occasionally you see a change in the personality of an animal because of that.”

Volunteers help. Jones said the Otero County Animal Shelter has three volunteers and could use more. Volunteers can help dogs with social skills but also, volunteers can help in another way.

The interactions with volunteers help dogs cope better with their depression.

