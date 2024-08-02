Cleaning up abandoned mines may become easier as legislation heads to U.S. House

Nearly nine years after federal contractors triggered a mine spill in southwestern Colorado that turned rivers a mustard orange as far south as Farmington, the U.S. Senate passed legislation this week that will make it easier for communities to clean up abandoned mines. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, sponsored the legislation along […]

Sen. Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, sponsored the legislation along with Sen. Jim Risch, a Republican from Idaho.

The legislation makes it easier for so-called good Samaritans to clean up abandoned mine sites. Those good Samaritans can include state agencies, local governments, nonprofits and other entities. Currently, they could face liabilities if something happens while they are attempting to clean up mine sites. People cleaning up abandoned mines can even be charged as polluters if Clean Water Act standards can’t be achieved. That means people and organizations who take steps to clean up the abandoned sites could find themselves legally responsible for pre-existing pollution from the mine even though they had no role in creating that pollution.

“Good Samaritan organizations are ready to help clean up abandoned mines that are threatening our communities and polluting the land, water, fish, and wildlife we rely on. I’m proud of the work we have done to advance our commonsense, bipartisan legislation to create a path for these groups to clean up sites in New Mexico and across our country,” Heinrich said in a press release. “Efforts to get this done started well before I came to Congress. It’s been an honor to get it across the finish line in the Senate, and I won’t stop working on this until it’s law.”

Like New Mexico, Idaho is no stranger to mining. Gold mining in Idaho took off in the 1860s and there are an estimated 8,800 abandoned mines and prospects in the state.

Mines across the United States closed before responsible mine reclamation policies were adopted. This has led to both public safety and environmental problems.

The Gold King Mine spill of 2015 was one of those examples. When bulkheads were installed in the American Tunnel near Silverton, Colorado, the water built up within. Then, in 2015, contractors with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency went to assess the site. While working on that assessment, they inadvertently triggered the mine spill.

But Gold King is not the only example of the problems that abandoned mines pose.

In 2020, a motorcyclist died after inadvertently ending up inside an abandoned mine in Otero County.

There are an estimated 140,000 abandoned hardrock mine features in the country and about 22,500 of those could be environmental hazards.

One group that may be interested in cleaning up mines should the legislation become law is Trout Unlimited. This is because upstream mines can essentially wipe out fish populations. Trout Unlimited was able to assist the U.S. EPA following the Gold King Mine spill by providing historical water quality data.

“Passage of the Good Samaritan legislation is the perfect demonstration of the application of common sense to common problems for the common good, and it validates TU’s approach of bridging divides to care for the lands and waters that sustain our great nation,” Chris Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, said in a press release.

Mining industry groups say it will also allow them to use their expertise to clean up abandoned sites.

“The mining industry has the desire, the experience, the technology, the expertise, and the capital to remediate and reclaim [abandoned mine lands],” Mark Compton, executive director of the American Exploration and Mining Association said in a press release. “For more than two decades, AEMA has collaborated with industry allies and conservation groups on this effort. Today’s bipartisan win marks a monumental step forward. We’re grateful for the strong bipartisan support demonstrated by the original cosponsors in the Senate and House.”

The legislation, which passed the Senate on Wednesday with unanimous support, now heads to the House of Representatives.