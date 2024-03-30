GOT A TIP?

  • March 30, 2024

District court judge allows industry groups to intervene in oil and gas lawsuit

A state district court judge approved a request by the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico to intervene in a lawsuit brought against state officials and agencies that could result in significant changes to the oil and gas industry. New Mexico First Judicial Court Judge Matthew Wilson ruled that the industry association could be significantly […]

  • Hannah Grover
District court judge allows industry groups to intervene in oil and gas lawsuit

A state district court judge approved a request by the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico to intervene in a lawsuit brought against state officials and agencies that could result in significant changes to the oil and gas industry.

New Mexico First Judicial Court Judge Matthew Wilson ruled that the industry association could be significantly impacted by the outcomes of the case and that its interests were not adequately represented by the state defendants. 

The plaintiffs allege that New Mexico agencies and officials have violated the state’s constitutional duty to protect residents from pollution created by the oil and gas industry.

Gail Evans, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity who is representing the plaintiffs, argued that the IPANM does not have the legal standing to intervene. 

“This case targets the action and inaction of the state and the harms that the state has caused plaintiffs by authorizing oil and gas production. Plaintiffs have not sued private companies, or private actors because private actors cannot violate the constitution,” Evans said

She argued that the IPANM does not have substantial interest in the case and therefore should not be allowed to intervene. Additionally, she said allowing them to intervene would delay the case.

Evans further argued that the IPANM’s interest aligns with the state’s interest and therefore could be represented by the state.

“They are raising the same defenses that the state is raising,” Evans said.

She argued that intervenors must have their own defenses to assert and cannot piggyback on the state’s defenses.

But Jeff Wechsler, an attorney representing IPANM, argued that the IPANM should be allowed to intervene because the outcomes will lead to a complete overhaul of the existing regulatory framework and that will have a direct impact on the association.

He gave the example of the plaintiffs’ request that produced water—a byproduct of oil and gas production—be treated as hazardous waste. Wechsler said that would upend existing industry practices for disposing of produced water.

Wechsler further argued that the state does not represent the IPANM interests.

Additionally, Wilson ruled that the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce may also intervene in the case.

“Plaintiffs allege that the state defendants have silenced the voices of critical stakeholders in considering and adopting oil and gas development policy. And yet that is precisely what plaintiffs attempt to do to the Chamber’s members who are no less critical and those policy questions and the plaintiffs themselves,” Mark Barron, an attorney representing the Chamber, argued.

As a political advocacy group, Barron argued that the Chamber has spent years working to help formulate the existing regulatory framework.

He further argued that the Chamber has unique insight and expertise that it can provide to the case.

Wilson heard the Chamber’s motion to intervene following his decision regarding IPANM’s motion. He asked Barron why the Chamber’s interests cannot be represented by IPANM or the state defendants.

“There are no other parties who can provide the same sort of expertise with respect to what the impact of oil and gas development has on the healthcare industry, the hospitality industry, real estate, transportation and all sorts of industries that are important to New Mexico and New Mexicans,” Barron said.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Emily’s List endorses seven candidates for Legislature

Emily’s List endorses seven candidates for Legislature

Emily’s List, a nonprofit that supports women candidates and reproductive rights, endorsed seven incumbents facing general election opponents in New Mexico legislative elections. All…
Equality New Mexico endorses 15 legislative candidates

Equality New Mexico endorses 15 legislative candidates

A New Mexico-based LGBTQ rights organization endorsed 15 candidates for state House and Senate seats for the 2024 elections.  Marshall Martinez, executive director of…
Lujan Grisham pocket vetoes two bills

Lujan Grisham pocket vetoes two bills

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pocket vetoed two bills the legislature passed this legislative session: one changing the Cybersecurity Act and the other concerning law…
District court judge allows industry groups to intervene in oil and gas lawsuit

District court judge allows industry groups to intervene in oil and gas lawsuit

A state district court judge approved a request by the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico to intervene in a lawsuit brought against state…
BLM announces final methane waste rule

BLM announces final methane waste rule

The federal Bureau of Land Management announced its final methane waste rule on Wednesday. These new regulations clamp down on the practice of venting…
What consumers, farmers should know about the flu impacting dairy cows

What consumers, farmers should know about the flu impacting dairy cows

Migrating birds appear to have caused a virus in dairy cattle that is causing reduced milk production. So far, the disease, which initially started…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
Lujan Grisham, Biden admin announce $10 million in federal funds for tribes, pueblos

Lujan Grisham, Biden admin announce $10 million in federal funds for tribes, pueblos

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday $10 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act was awarded to six tribal nations and…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Senators introduce legislation to aid abortion providers

Senators introduce legislation to aid abortion providers

Sen. Martin Heinrih and other Senate colleagues introduced abortion rights legislation into the U.S. Senate on Thursday. The Abortion Care Capacity Enhancement and Support…
U.S. Supreme Court hears case to restrict access to medication abortion

U.S. Supreme Court hears case to restrict access to medication abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court heard the case about the regulations around mifepristone, one of a two-step regime for abortion medication, on Tuesday. FDA v.…
At stake in mifepristone case: Abortion, FDA’s authority, and return to 1873 obscenity law

At stake in mifepristone case: Abortion, FDA’s authority, and return to 1873 obscenity law

Lawyers from the conservative Christian group that won the case to overturn Roe v. Wade are returning to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday in pursuit…
Senators introduce legislation to aid abortion providers

Senators introduce legislation to aid abortion providers

Sen. Martin Heinrih and other Senate colleagues introduced abortion rights legislation into the U.S. Senate on Thursday. The Abortion Care Capacity Enhancement and Support…
New Mexico Medicaid to cover cost of over-the-counter oral contraception

New Mexico Medicaid to cover cost of over-the-counter oral contraception

New Mexico Medicaid announced on Wednesday that it will cover the cost of Opill, the first oral contraception approved for over-the-counter use. It is…
U.S. Supreme Court hears case to restrict access to medication abortion

U.S. Supreme Court hears case to restrict access to medication abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court heard the case about the regulations around mifepristone, one of a two-step regime for abortion medication, on Tuesday. FDA v.…
San Juan County, Navajo Nation settle redistricting case

San Juan County, Navajo Nation settle redistricting case

The Navajo Nation and San Juan County reached an agreement Monday about commission districts after the tribe alleged that its members were not adequately…
MIT ranks NM elections most well-run in the U.S.

MIT ranks NM elections most well-run in the U.S.

New Mexico’s 2022 election was ranked most well-run in the country by Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Election Data and Science Lab’s Elections Performance Index.…
Emily’s List endorses seven candidates for Legislature

Emily’s List endorses seven candidates for Legislature

Emily’s List, a nonprofit that supports women candidates and reproductive rights, endorsed seven incumbents facing general election opponents in New Mexico legislative elections. All…
District court judge allows industry groups to intervene in oil and gas lawsuit

District court judge allows industry groups to intervene in oil and gas lawsuit

A state district court judge approved a request by the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico to intervene in a lawsuit brought against state…
Ex-GOP candidate allegedly hired people to kill witnesses in shootings of homes of Democratic politicians

Ex-GOP candidate allegedly hired people to kill witnesses in shootings of homes of Democratic politicians

Republican failed state house candidate Solomon Peña is facing more federal charges, this time on a murder-for-hire scheme.  Peña allegedly tried to hire two…
BLM announces final methane waste rule

BLM announces final methane waste rule

The federal Bureau of Land Management announced its final methane waste rule on Wednesday. These new regulations clamp down on the practice of venting…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report