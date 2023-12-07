Efforts underway to bring a new national monument to Luna County

GOT A TIP?

  • December 7, 2023

Luna County Commissioner Ray Trejo has witnessed first hand the economic challenges his community faces. Born and raised in Luna County, Trejo remembers when retail shops were flourishing. Now those businesses are gone, leaving behind empty shops.  "I knew that…Amazon wasn't going to come save the day," he said. Trejo and others turned their attention

  • Hannah Grover
Luna County Commissioner Ray Trejo has witnessed first hand the economic challenges his community faces.

Born and raised in Luna County, Trejo remembers when retail shops were flourishing. Now those businesses are gone, leaving behind empty shops. 

“I knew that…Amazon wasn’t going to come save the day,” he said.

Trejo and others turned their attention to outdoor recreation and they didn’t have to look far to find an example of tourism boosting a local economy. Their neighboring county, Doña Ana, has seen economic growth in part thanks to a new national monument.

Now Trejo and others have set off on the process of getting a new national monument. They gathered Wednesday morning at Rockhound State Park in Deming to kick off that effort. In addition to Trejo, Deming Mayor Benny Jasso and Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Gov. Rafael “Shorty” Gomez attended.

The national monument would be known as Mimbres Peaks National Monument and, Trejo said, it would be modeled after the successful nearby Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument. Trejo was also involved in the efforts to get that monument designated.

He said the kickoff event this week begins an effort to grow community support and receive public comments. 

National monuments can be designated one of two ways: the president can use the ANTIQUITIES Act to create one or the U.S. Congress can pass legislation.

Trejo said they will pursue both routes.

For Trejo, the Mimbres Peaks National Monument represents an opportunity to grow the outdoor recreation economy in Luna County.

National monuments can drive tourism and boost economies. The creation of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in 2014 resulted in a huge jump in tourism as well as the creation of more than 300 new jobs, according to a report released earlier this year. That report also found that out-of-town visitors brought in $35 million to the economy in communities near Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument. 

Luna County is primed for tourism and outdoor recreation, according to Trejo.

“We have Interstate 10 that runs right through our town and it’d be nice to get people to stop and visit,” he said.

Having been born and raised in Luna County, Trejo has witnessed the economic challenges it faces. Areas where retail stores once thrived are now floundering, with the once busy shops closed.

As a county commissioner, Trejo has heard people complain about potholes in roads and he has had to work to pass a balanced budget. He said the county needs a diverse revenue stream and outdoor recreation is one way that it can get money to do the road repairs.

Luna County boasts Chihuahuan Desert scenery and various mountain ranges.

Trejo said growing up in the Chihuahuan Desert is what molded him to enjoy going outside and recreating. As an educator, however, Trejo watched children load onto buses and travel outside of the county to enjoy outdoor recreation activities.

The national monument could create new trails for those children and other Luna County residents to enjoy as well as attracting visitors from outside the area. 

New Mexico created an Office of Outdoor Recreation in 2019 and, during her trip to the ongoing COP 28 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham bragged that the state has seen rapid growth in that sector.

Should it come to fruition, Mimbres Peaks National Monument will encompass 245,000 acres of public lands. Those lands include the Florida Mountains, the Cookes Range, the Tres Hermanas Mountains and the Good Sight Mountains.

Trejo said he anticipates the biggest opposition will come from cattle ranchers who could be concerned that the national monument will limit access to grazing. He said much of the opposition that Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks faced came from misinformation.

He said the national monument will not end cattle grazing in the designated area.

“I would not be part of this campaign if I thought for a moment that was going to happen,” Trejo said. 

He said he comes from a farming and ranching family and has even been involved in that industry himself, as he put himself through university by working as a farrier.

This story has been updated to correct the size of the proposed monument and the spelling of the Good Sight Mountains.

