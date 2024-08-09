GOT A TIP?

  • August 9, 2024

Española begins clearing homeless encampment

by Molly Montgomery, Searchlight New Mexico Six months ago, Española officials moved roughly 30 unhoused people into an encampment on a city-owned lot beside the Rio Grande. Last week, those same officials ordered the residents to leave or face trespassing charges. The move marks the latest development in an ongoing saga concerning the encampment. As […]

  • Searchlight New Mexico
Española begins clearing homeless encampment

by Molly Montgomery, Searchlight New Mexico

Six months ago, Española officials moved roughly 30 unhoused people into an encampment on a city-owned lot beside the Rio Grande. Last week, those same officials ordered the residents to leave or face trespassing charges.

The move marks the latest development in an ongoing saga concerning the encampment. As reported by Searchlight New Mexico in June, some locals, angry about crime and drug use, have been relentlessly harassing the people living in tents there — honking as they drive past, screaming obscenities, throwing fireworks and ice, and even firing guns in the air. 

It’s a problem that has vexed local officials. City employees originally moved the unhoused people onto the riverbank in February and, with help from Rio Arriba County, provided them with basic services, such as toilets and trash pickup, as well as needle exchanges. But officials began threatening to make them leave in late May, after Española residents voiced loud complaints at a contentious town hall meeting.

On July 29, the city acquiesced to those complaints, issuing an order to close the plot of public land. The site “is adversely affecting the public health, safety and welfare and must be vacated,” the order asserts — though city officials previously told Searchlight that the encampment was making the city safer, saying it had decreased the number of 911 calls and the amount of trash on the city’s streets.

Shortly after the order was signed, residents report, the city government sent a front-end loader to pick up trash at the camp and posted no trespassing signs outside the perimeter.

Police arrived at the encampment on Aug. 1, issuing warnings to the residents for criminal trespassing and arresting two people with outstanding warrants. The officers said that they would arrest those who didn’t pack up and leave in the days ahead. 

Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia, who had previously told Searchlight that he did not want to intervene in the encampment, accompanied his officers as they issued warnings.

“I don’t make the laws,” he said. “If there’s an ordinance that’s being violated and I’m told to enforce it, I legally have no option but to do it.”

As police told people to leave, a crew of workers sawed and clipped brush and branches from around their tents. City Manager Eric Lujan said the growth was a fire hazard. But the foliage also provided crucial shade coverage on a bank where the temperatures can surge above 100 degrees.

Most residents don’t know where to go. Around a dozen people were still at the encampment as of Wednesday afternoon. City Social Services Director Michelle Fraire said that she didn’t know where those who left the site had gone.

Those who can’t carry their possessions — furniture, tents, mattresses — will be forced to leave them behind. They’ve formed a tight-knit community on the riverbank, but several interviewed by Searchlight said they don’t think they’ll be able to stick together or find a safe place to stay, given the lack of space in the city shelter and the violent harassment they experience from passersby. 

After being promised various long-term services and handed shifting directives over the past several months, they said they are experiencing a deep sense of betrayal.

Carol Draper, who has lived in the camp since February, recalled officials guaranteeing that the city would find land where people could stay in the long term.

“Nothing ever followed through, and now we’re getting kicked out of here,” she said. “A lot of us don’t have no idea where we’re gonna go, don’t really have no help. We’re doing it all on our own.”

The actions in Española come after a June ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that allows local governments to penalize people for sleeping in public places. That ruling prompted California’s governor to order state officials to remove homeless encampments in major cities, and other states are poised to do the same. 

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently said she’s “looking at [California’s approach] carefully.” The clearing of the Española encampment coincided with a town hall she held last week in the city, where she heard concerns about the unhoused population and endorsed a local ban on loitering in medians.

This article first appeared on Searchlight New Mexico and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

State regulators unanimously approved a new rule on Thursday that will lead to more standardized reporting of reliability metrics by investor-owned utilities. Under the…
New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

A new renewable energy manufacturing company announced plans to open up shop in Albuquerque, adding to a growing list of similar businesses coming to…
Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

A plan to expand a national wildlife refuge near the Texas and New Mexico state line has drawn backlash from some Republicans who say…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
Española begins clearing homeless encampment

Española begins clearing homeless encampment

by Molly Montgomery, Searchlight New Mexico Six months ago, Española officials moved roughly 30 unhoused people into an encampment on a city-owned lot beside…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report