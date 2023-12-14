GOT A TIP?

  • December 14, 2023

Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not the only official working to curb gun violence through executive governmental action, the White House announced a new initiative aimed at containing gun violence. Vice President Kamala Harris launched the Safer States Initiative aimed at curbing gun violence by providing states with federal support. The initiative follows […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not the only official working to curb gun violence through executive governmental action, the White House announced a new initiative aimed at containing gun violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris launched the Safer States Initiative aimed at curbing gun violence by providing states with federal support.

The initiative follows President Joe Biden’s announcement of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in September.

The four responsibilities given to the new office were enriching partnerships between the federal government partnerships with states and municipalities: to help them advance their own efforts to reduce gun violence,” a press release about the initiative states. 

Related: Biden establishes gun violence prevention office

The Safer States Agenda includes the following key actions:

  • Establishing a state office of gun violence prevention
  • Investing in evidence-informed solutions to prevent and respond to gun violence, including community violence interventions, crime/gun intelligence centers and implementation of extreme risk protection orders (orders that temporarily prevent someone from accessing firearms)
  • Strengthening support for survivors and victims of gun violence
  • Reinforcing responsible gun ownership, including requiring safe storage of firearms and reporting of lost and stolen firearms
  • Strengthening gun background checks, including enacting universal background check legislation and removing barriers to completing enhanced background checks
  • Holding the gun industry accountable, including banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and enacting firearm-specific liability laws to ensure that gun violence victims have their day in court

Gun violence actions in New Mexico

New Mexico has already taken some actions, such as the Sept. 7 executive order declaring gun violence a public health emergency which initially included a 30-day ban on firearms in Bernalillo County.

“We believe that it is (an epidemic), and I would say around the country today that it is not being lost on any policymaker or American family. Gun violence is an American public health issue. It is in fact an epidemic,” Lujan Grisham said in a press conference Monday.

Related: 219 guns seized since MLG public health order went into effect

After a backlash that included litigation from gun rights advocates and the Republican Party of New Mexico as well as upper level law enforcement officials— including Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen and New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez— refusing to enforce it, the clause banning firearms in public areas in Bernalillo County was removed.

The clause’s removal came a day after a federal court order barring it from being enforced for 14 days was declared. 

Between September and December, the executive order’s effects included two law enforcement summits that came up with ideas for legislation to be introduced during the 2024 legislative session.

There were also increases in arrests, firearm seizures and guns collected through gun buyback events.

Also, U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, and Angus King, an Independent from Maine, introduced legislation aimed at preventing gun deaths while preserving Second Amendment rights.

The senators introduced the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion (GOSAFE) Act to the Senate on Nov. 30.

The legislation aims to regulate firearms based on the lethality of their internal mechanisms rather than on what the firearm looks like, to regulate the sale, transfer and manufacture of gas-operated semi-automatic firearms by making a list of prohibited firearms; preventing illegal modifications of legal firearms; mandating that future gas-operated designs are approved before manufacture and preventing illegal firearm self-assembly and manufacturing.

The bill’s text states that it does not intend to confiscate legally obtained and used firearms nor does it intend to violate Second Amendment protections such as a firearm’s intended use for hunting, sports or self-defense

DOJ announces firearms executive actions

The Department of Justice announced two executive actions to reduce gun violence: safe storage model legislation and lost and stolen firearms reporting model legislation.

The safe storage model legislation is intended to reduce school shootings, suicide by firearms, accidental shootings and firearms theft.

The model legislation shows how states can require safe firearm storage, including firearms stored in a vehicle, and to hold people responsible for harm caused by unsecured firearms, the press release states.

The lost and stolen firearms reporting model legislation aims to provide states with an outline to require people to promptly report firearms being lost or stolen to law enforcement.

This model legislation’s intention is to help law enforcement investigate and prosecute firearm trafficking.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.
Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard extended a moratorium on oil and gas extraction on state lands around Chaco Culture National Historical Park through…
Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that New Mexico has not done enough to protect communities from oil and gas pollution laid out their…
Asha the wolf captured near Coyote

Asha the wolf captured near Coyote

Asha, the Mexican wolf that has twice left the federally-designated experimental population area and ventured into northern New Mexico, has been captured once again.…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not the only official working to curb gun violence through executive governmental action, the White House announced…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
10 years of marriage equality in New Mexico 

10 years of marriage equality in New Mexico 

Same-sex marriage became legal throughout New Mexico ten years ago on Tuesday. But the story of same-sex marriage didn’t start there. On August 24,…
Politics Newsletter: 2024 legislature preview

Politics Newsletter: 2024 legislature preview

Want to get this email (for free) in your inbox before it appears on the website? Sign up here. Hello fellow political junkies! Due…
Animal shelters at overcapacity for third year in a row

Animal shelters at overcapacity for third year in a row

Otero County Animal Shelter is still seeing an overflow of dogs, a phenomenon that started nationwide after the COVID-19 pandemic began and has continued…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report