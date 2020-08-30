GOT A TIP?

  • August 30, 2020

Indigenous activists brace for worsening wildfires under climate change

SANTA FE —  Up in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Medio Fire is burning over four square miles of forest land. Its smoke has been combining with that from wildfires across the West and spilling down the mountains into Santa Fe and nearby communities. When Carrie Wood found out that elders in the Nambé, […]

  • Cody Nelson
Indigenous activists brace for worsening wildfires under climate change

SANTA FE —  Up in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Medio Fire is burning over four square miles of forest land. Its smoke has been combining with that from wildfires across the West and spilling down the mountains into Santa Fe and nearby communities.

When Carrie Wood found out that elders in the Nambé, Tesuque and Pojoaque pueblos had been contending with that smoke for days, she decided to step in and help. Wood and other organizers of the Three Sisters Collective first tried looking for air purifiers in stores, but everywhere they looked from Española to Santa Fe to Albuquerque had low stock. 

They bought what they could and took donations, but wound up making purifiers themselves. Three Sisters members set up shop in Wood’s patio on Monday and, using box fans, 20-inch Filtrete air filters and duct tape, they made over 30 filters to bring to the elders and others with respiratory issues exacerbated by the smoke. 

“We’re only doing what Indigenous women have been doing forever — helping the community,” Christina M. Castro, a Three Sisters member of the Taos and Jemez pueblos, said.

While it was a scramble to get all the air purifiers together and delivered in just a couple days, Castro and Wood are braced for the reality that they’ll have to do this again. 

The changing climate and development encroaching onto natural spaces are making wildfire seasons worse in New Mexico and across the West. 

In addition to threatening homes on Santa Fe’s outskirts, the Medio Fire has brought poor air quality to the region. The state Environment Department’s Air Quality Bureau said those with respiratory conditions should take extra precautions. 

“Smoke from wildland fires does not discriminate, as evidenced by the smoke impacts we are seeing in the Santa Fe area,” the agency said in a statement. Real-time air quality monitoring fis available on an online map from the department. 

While the recent smoke and haze make wildfire concerns more pressing, they aren’t new. New Mexico’s state government said the trend of worsening wildfires began over 20 years ago in the late 1990s. 

“Both climate change and fire exclusion have created fuel conditions and fire behavior that is unprecedented [and] creating large burn scars on the landscape,” the state forestry division wrote in its draft 2020 Forest Action Plan. “Wildfires continue to grow larger, burn hotter, and leave vast areas denuded of trees and vulnerable to debris flow.”

‘The manifestation of the climate crisis’

Artemisio Romero y Carver, a high school senior, was on a run near his home just outside Santa Fe recently on a route he’d been running for years when something new happened: His eyes started to burn from the wildfire smoke.

The first thought that came to his mind was bleak: “This is the manifestation of the climate crisis and this is only going to get worse from here,” he said. 

While burning eyes were a fresh symptom of climate change for Romero y Carver, he said he has already seen winters and summers get warmer in his young lifetime. He’s noticed fires get worse and more frequent and the monsoon season go from predictable to ever-changing.

Romero y Carver is on the steering committee for YUCCA Action, a youth-led climate activist group. Part of the blame for climate change, he said, lies with New Mexico politicians.

He’s pushing for a moratorium on fracking, the controversial drilling technique where sand, water and chemicals are pumped underground to extract oil and gas. It’s widespread in New Mexico, especially in the northwest’s San Juan Basin and the Permian Basin in the southeast. 

Fracking’s environmental impacts are major — from polluting water to drying out soil to emitting methane, a potent greenhouse gas. 

Those impacts are worsening climate change and are partly to blame for the increasing wildfires, Romero y Carver said. He believes it’s time for New Mexico officials to stop allowing fracking on state lands. 

“Our land is being sold out,” he said. “Our forests, our wildlife, our children are being sold out.”

With the effects of climate change already bearing down on New Mexico, Castro said Indigenous knowledge can help everyone. Many environmental and Native activists say tribal fire management practices could mitigate some of the catastrophic wildfires of recent years. 

While U.S. fire officials have a history of fully suppressing fires, tribes historically were able to avoid the massive blazes of today by learning to coexist with fire, often letting natural fires burn, restoring the forest floor and eliminating the fuel for a larger fire. 

“The fire makes me so sad. Our local community is suffering,” Castro said. However, she said investing in Indigenous knowledge is helpful “so that we can be fortified to all the imminent changes that are already upon us with the environment.”

Wood, who is Navajo, noted that the mutual aid efforts that have gained prominence in the coronavirus pandemic will be just as vital as climate-induced disaster continues. 

She said that while bureaucracy often slows aid efforts by the government or other larger entities, smaller, local collectives can act fast — like Three Sisters did to get air purifiers to elders.

“Having that strong, tight-knit community where we trust each other and we work [together] is very important,” Wood said. “We need to be able to act fast, and that is not going to happen with just one person.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Firearm waiting period bill passes Senate

Firearm waiting period bill passes Senate

The Senate passed a bill creating a mandatory 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases on a 23-to-18 vote Saturday night after a lengthy debate.…
Bill to increase royalty rates on future oil and gas leases passes House

Bill to increase royalty rates on future oil and gas leases passes House

After a lengthy debate on Saturday, the House of Representatives passed legislation that would result in higher royalty rates on premium oil and gas…
Bill to increase penalties for felons in possession of firearms clears House

Bill to increase penalties for felons in possession of firearms clears House

A bill that would increase penalties for felons in possession of firearms passed the House on a bipartisan vote, a rare crime-related bill to…
Bill to increase royalty rates on future oil and gas leases passes House

Bill to increase royalty rates on future oil and gas leases passes House

After a lengthy debate on Saturday, the House of Representatives passed legislation that would result in higher royalty rates on premium oil and gas…
House passes legislation amending the Water Project Finance Act

House passes legislation amending the Water Project Finance Act

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would amend the Water Project Finance Act on a 67-0 vote Saturday . One of the ways…
Clean Transportation Fuel Standards bill clears Senate committee

Clean Transportation Fuel Standards bill clears Senate committee

The Senate Conservation Committee passed a bill Thursday that is intended to lower the carbon intensity of transportation fuels through the use of a…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

A bill that seeks to provide several weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers in the state passed the state senate by…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill to provide paid leave for workers for medical reasons by a 6-5 vote on Saturday. SB 3,…
Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

The 22 governors that formed the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court…
Bill to criminalize fake electors advances

Bill to criminalize fake electors advances

A bill that would make it a crime to disrupt election results including by falsely claiming to be a presidential elector passed the House…
Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

The state Senate passed a bill that will ban most firearms near polling places. The chamber voted 26-16 to pass the bill. Senate Majority…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
Firearm waiting period bill passes Senate

Firearm waiting period bill passes Senate

The Senate passed a bill creating a mandatory 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases on a 23-to-18 vote Saturday night after a lengthy debate.…
Bill to increase royalty rates on future oil and gas leases passes House

Bill to increase royalty rates on future oil and gas leases passes House

After a lengthy debate on Saturday, the House of Representatives passed legislation that would result in higher royalty rates on premium oil and gas…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

A bill that seeks to provide several weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers in the state passed the state senate by…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report