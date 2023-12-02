Lujan Grisham renews executive order on gun violence

GOT A TIP?

  December 2, 2023

  • Nicole Maxwell
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham renewed two executive orders Friday establishing public health emergencies regarding gun violence and substance misuse.

The renewals extend the public health emergencies to Dec. 29 as a means of continuing progress from the initial orders in September.

Lujan Grisham ordered a response to the public health emergencies involving the Department of Health, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Department of Public Safety and the Health Care Authority.

The renewed executive orders have no changes from prior versions other than extending them.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales signed the renewed orders because Lujan Grisham is in Dubai attending the COP 28 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at October 10, 2023 press conference.

Lujan Grisham is expected to provide a progress report on gun violence later this month as well as updates to the gun violence dashboard

The initial gun violence executive order included a ban on firearms in public in Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque for 30 days.

Lujan Grisham called this a “cooling off period.” Almost immediately following the executive order’s announcement, legal challenges were filed leading to a federal judge ordering a temporary restraining order on the executive order’s enforcement.

