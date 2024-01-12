Man pleads guilty to aiding GOP ex-candidate in shooting at Democratic officials’ homes

GOT A TIP?

  • January 12, 2024

  • Matthew Reichbach
A man involved in shooting at the houses of Democratic politicians pled guilty to federal charges, and could face up to life in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico announced the news earlier this week.

Jose Louise Trujillo “pled guilty to conspiracy, interference with federally protected activities, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, discharging said firearm, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl” according to the news release.

Trujillo is a codependent in the case along with his father, Demetrio Trujillo, and former state House candidate Solomon Peña. 

After Peña, a Republican, lost his election, the news release said, he tried to force the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners to not certify the results. Peña lost to longtime incumbent Democrat Miguel Garcia in a heavily Democratic district by nearly 50 points, 5,588 votes to 2,005 votes.

According to the plea agreement, Trujillo said that Peña “began saying that the election would be rigged against him” even before Election Day.

Pena had a history of far-right thoughts and election denial on social media.

In all, Peña allegedly masterminded the shootings of the dwellings of four Democratic politicians from a vehicle: Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, then-Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, state Sen. Linda Lopez and speaker of the House Rep. Javier Martinez. 

Jose Trujillo was one of the men Peña allegedly hired to participate in the scheme.

He awaits sentencing where he would face five years of supervised release after life in prison and could face fines of up to $1.75 million. The plea agreement acknowledges that he accepted responsibility for his actions and cooperated with authorities, so he could earn a reduction in penalties, which is up to the discretion of the judge.

Peña and Demetrio Trujillo face trial in June.

