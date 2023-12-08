New Mexico’s environmental progress discussed at panel

Panel topics discussed were legislative successes and failures, the Energy Transition Act, Gaming Commission reform, the state budget and its reliance on oil and gas, the governor’s hydrogen initiative and water.

Rob’s Place at O’Neill’s Pub was decked out with holiday decorations and while the festive atmosphere was all around, the room was host to a panel about the environment and the legislature.

NM Political Report held its first live event since 2017 on Thursday night.

The panel was made up of Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter Director Camilla Feibelman, Western Resources Advocates Policy Manager Dr. Brittany Fallon and NM Political Report’s environment reporter Hannah Grover.

The panel discussed legislative successes and failures, the Energy Transition Act, Gaming Commission reform, the state budget and its reliance on oil and gas, the governor’s hydrogen initiative and water.

Legislative successes included the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund.

“(The fund) gives permanent funding to our Soil and Water Conservation Districts for various types of conservation work on private and agricultural lands. It funds the removal of noxious weeds on public lands, which is a federal program. But mainly I think the thing to know is that it sets up New Mexico to permanently match federal programs that we’ve been leaving on the table for decades,” Fallon said.

One of the environmental legislative failures was the geothermal tax credit which passed but was vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as part of the omnibus tax bill.

The Energy Transition Act was a source of discussion, positives and negatives, among the panelists.

The ETA was passed in 2019 and requires New Mexico utilities and cooperatives to use 50 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Implementation on the law was slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The projects are now catching up and getting built. We’re seeing good progress there,” Feibelman said.

Another issue was reforming the New Mexico Game Commission, which sets hunting and fishing regulations as well as overseeing the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s budget.

“We don’t have a Game Commission where we can trust that our commissioners are able to serve the public and listen to constituents and make the best science based decisions and they came because they serve at the will of the governor,” Fallon said. “So they’re subject to removal anytime for any reason, which is something that I’m hoping the legislature looks at again.”

Game Commission reform was passed by the legislature during the 2023 session, but Lujan Grisham vetoed the bill.

The panel also discussed New Mexico’s reliance on oil and gas to fund the state budget.

The state budget is the largest it has ever been with revenue coming from oil and gas as well as from legislative changes to the tax code that makes it more fair for low-income households. Another income source is the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

But revenue from the oil and gas industry remains a key part of the budget.

“The big challenge we have in New Mexico is that while we’re transitioning, we also have to make sure that we don’t leave these communities that have produced the oil and gas behind,” Grover said. “I know that Stephanie Garcia Richard has been great about looking at ways to diversify how we use our state trust land. We’ve seen a big increase in renewables on state trust land and there have been discussions in the childcare area about what we can do to bring economic development there.”

There is also the checkerboarding issue in those lands that prevent landowners from developing resources if state and federal land is not an option, Grover said.

“So we need to find a way to bring these people along and a lot of that has to do with expanding infrastructure,” Grover said. “We need more transmission lines, which is always a challenge. It takes decades to get a transmission line built as we saw with SunZia, and all these other transmission lines that have been proposed and are in the works, but they still have to pass some big hurdles to get built.”

The panel was livestreamed to the NM Political Report Facebook page.