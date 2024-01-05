No state charges for NM’s fake electors

GOT A TIP?

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced Friday that the Republicans who participated in a fake elector scheme in 2020 did not break any state laws — but suggested that legislators make changes to make such conduct illegal in New Mexico.

Republicans, aided by former President Donald Trump’s campaign, issued a certificate of electoral votes in case it was determined that the Republican won the state’s five electoral votes. Trump lost New Mexico by a sizable margin, 10.79 percent, much higher than in five other states where Republicans issued fake certificates of electoral votes.

Torrez informed legislative leaders and the governor of his decision with a report and a letter dated Jan. 5.

“It is disgraceful that New Mexicans were enlisted in a plot to undermine democracy and thwart the peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” Torrez said in a statement. “However, like the fake electors in Pennsylvania, their misconduct is not subject to criminal prosecution under current state law.”

To address this, Torrez recommended two changes for the Legislature and governor to make to the state’s election code. This year’s legislative session begins later this month.

The report suggests amending a portion of the state election code regarding falsifying of election documents to add a “new crime of falsely acting as a presidential elector,” citing a bill passed by the Nevada Legislature. Nevada’s Republican governor vetoed that bill.

The report also suggested a crime specifically for falsely acting as a presidential elector, citing “the gravity and risk of harm posed by an attempt to disrupt a presidential election.”

“I am asking the Governor to give a message to the New Mexico Legislature to address the issue during the upcoming legislative session and amend the election code to give our prosecutors greater latitude to prosecute these types of cases in the future,” Torrez said in his statement.  

Torrez said when he assumed office, he ordered a full investigation into whether any state laws were violated by false electors. Hector Balderas, Torrez’s predecessor as Attorney General, had referred the false certificate to federal authorities.

Authorities in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania charged those involved in fake electoral certificate schemes in those states.

In New Mexico, unlike in most other states involved in the scheme to overturn the election, the fake certificate said it would only go into effect if Congress overturned the results. The five fake Republican electors were Anissa Ford-Tinnon, Deborah Maestas, Jewll Powdrell, Rosie Tripp, and Guadalupe Garcia.

The AG’s report contained details of how the Trump campaign, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Kenneth Chesebro, initiated the scheme elsewhere. New Mexico was a relatively late addition, as previously outlined in a federal indictment against Trump.

The fake electors told state investigators that they understood the certificate would only be used if the election was overturned. The AG corroborated this belief with minutes of the meeting where the fake electors signed the false certificate and a proposed press release from the Republican Party of New Mexico.

The report painted a picture of the hurried nature of the effort in New Mexico and how the fake electors were confused about the process. The report says that, at the time, they were “also largely unaware of the role of the Vice President in the January 6th certificate proceeding” and were unaware of the theory that he could unilaterally overturn election results.

The Republican Party of New Mexico dug in and defended the false slate of electors in a statement sent on Friday afternoon, citing a 1961 situation where Hawaii Democrats signed a slate despite Republican Richard Nixon leading Democrat John F. Kennedy. However in that case, Nixon had a narrow lead and was the subject of a recount—one that ultimately would show Kennedy actually won Hawaii’s three electoral votes that year.

Also, according to Politico, a state court in Hawaii in 1960 ruled the Kennedy certificate was legitimate.

“In 2020, New Mexico faced numerous election challenges that had the possibility of going before a court,” RPNM chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement. “Therefore, the New Mexico electors cast their votes by the deadline written within the federal statute 3 U.S.C. §§7-8, ‘on the first Tuesday after the second Wednesday in December,’ in the event the election outcome changed.”

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit against New Mexico over the legality of ballot dropboxes for absentee ballots on the same day New Mexico’s electors cast their ballots, and on the same day the Republican fake slate signed their certificate.

The suit came after the state certified its election results.

Ultimately, the Trump campaign quietly dropped the lawsuit. Then-Attorney General Balderas called the lawsuit “dangerous” and a “lost cause.”

The AG’s report came out a day before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection where Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of election results that showed Trump lost to Joe Biden. 

One Republican elected official, then-Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, was present and was charged with his role. He has since been barred from holding office under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Update: Added statement from the Republican Party of New Mexico and information about a lawsuit from the Trump campaign.

'A responsible budget': Gov, legislators release budget recommendations

The governor and legislative leaders released their budget recommendations this week.
Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

The state announced the remaining recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund last year. The program, funded as part of the 2023 legislative…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that may lead to lower utility bills for customers of the Public Service Company…
Avangrid terminates PNM merger agreement

Amid the uncertainty of an appeal to the New Mexico Supreme Court, utility giant Avangrid chose to terminate its merger agreement with the Public…
USDA proposes to protect old growth forests

Old growth forests are increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change, from wildfires to drought and disease. But they also play a crucial…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee's Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children's Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor's office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico…
Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

The state announced the remaining recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund last year. The program, funded as part of the 2023 legislative…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District covers the southern half of…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
'A responsible budget': Gov, legislators release budget recommendations

The governor and legislative leaders released their budget recommendations this week.
No state charges for NM's fake electors

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced Friday that the Republicans who participated in a fake elector scheme in 2020 did not break any…
In the scar of New Mexico's largest wildfire, a legal battle is brewing: What is victims' suffering worth?

by Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico, and Byard Duncan, ProPublica ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter…

