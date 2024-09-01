PNM, EPE look to increase regional collaboration amid energy transition challenges

GOT A TIP?

  September 1, 2024

  • Hannah Grover
As the utility grid changes, two of New Mexico’s investor-owned utilities are exploring options for partnering with other electricity providers in the region to better manage their supplies and demand.

Both El Paso Electric and the Public Service Company of New Mexico are considering joining what is known as a day-ahead market. The consulting firm Brattle Group analyzed the advantages and disadvantages of joining two of the existing day-ahead markets—EDAM and Markets+.

John Tsoukalis with the Brattle Group presented the information to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission on Thursday. After the presentation, PNM and EPE officials provided a few brief remarks.

These day-ahead markets are voluntary but financially binding markets that allow utilities to better hedge against the changing electricity prices. Participants buy and sell electricity the day before it is produced and delivered.

The PRC began discussing regional markets in depth with EPE and PNM about a year ago.

These markets are becoming increasingly important as more renewable energy enters the electric grid. That is because renewable sources like wind and solar are highly dependent on weather, which can change relatively quickly. In contrast, the past generation sources like gas and coal were easier to predict and manage. 

Even renewable energy generation that is headed to California or Arizona can place constraints on the infrastructure that PNM and EPE rely on.

Currently, PNM and EPE participate in the Western Energy Imbalance Market, which helps manage regional electricity supplies and demands on a real-time basis.

Tsoukalis said the Brattle Group’s models are based on the projections for 2032.

“We pick a year that is distant enough in the future that the results won’t be automatically stale on day one, but not so far in the future that we don’t know about what the resource mix will look like and what load will look like,” he said.

Kelsey Martinez, director of regional markets and transmission strategy with PNM, and Emmanuel Villalobos, director of market development and resource strategy with EPE, presented on their respective utilities and the day-ahead markets.

The commission requested that Martinez and Villalobos include information about how the day-ahead markets could benefit ratepayers.

Martinez said the Brattle Group’s study results are new for PNM as well and the utility hasn’t had much time to evaluate them.

She said PNM’s decisions regarding regional markets are driven largely by the potential cost benefits to customers.

“We intend to move forward as soon as we can with a decision and implementation of a day ahead market,” Martinez said. “We really do think it’s absolutely necessary to be able to manage costs as we move through the energy transition.”

She said the day-ahead markets can also provide more reliability.

As PNM considers which day-ahead market to join, it is also looking at what utilities in Arizona are doing. Martinez said a lot of PNM’s transmission is connected to Arizona. At the same time, she said PNM did not want its choice to be dictated by the choice of Arizona utilities.

“We realized through this study that we do have a choice, and that the Arizona utilities market connectivity does influence things,” she said about the Brattle Group’s study.

Martinez said going with the same day-ahead market that Arizona utilities are joining could benefit PNM In some ways, but that more analysis needs to be done.

Another factor that is influencing PNM is the wind energy in eastern New Mexico. A lot of the wind development in the eastern part of the state is happening to benefit customers in places like California or Arizona. That can put constraints on PNM’s infrastructure as well by creating congestion. Joining the same day-ahead market that California utilities are using could help better manage that congestion.

She said PNM has not yet decided which day-ahead market it will join.

Villalobos said the Brattle Group’s study is “not the decision maker, but it is the next tool in our tool bag that we’re going to be able to use to finally make a market decision.”

He said that a past analysis indicated that Markets+ would be more beneficial to EPE, but the Brattle Group’s analysis points to EDAM being more beneficial.

He acknowledged that the past analysis was done when both Markets+ and EDAM were in earlier stages of development. The Brattle Group’s study is based on information that has actually been filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Villalobos said the two studies do show that joining a day-ahead market is more beneficial than not joining.

“The study re-enforces the importance of regional collaboration,” he said.

