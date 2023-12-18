Politics Newsletter: 2024 legislature preview

Want to get this email (for free) in your inbox before it appears on the website? Sign up here. Hello fellow political junkies! Due to the holidays, this is the last politics newsletter until Jan. 8. The upcoming legislative session begins in 29 days. The 2024 session is a 30-day session where the legislature’s primary […]

Hello fellow political junkies!

Due to the holidays, this is the last politics newsletter until Jan. 8.

The upcoming legislative session begins in 29 days.

The 2024 session is a 30-day session where the legislature’s primary focus is to pass a budget.

The current budget projections show that the state is expecting a surplus with the projected revenue estimate being $11.994 billion for fiscal year 2024.

Other expected topics include firearms legislation, artificial intelligence, Paid Family and Medical Leave, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s new strategic water supply plan, funding the New Mexico Environment and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Departments and environmental tax credits.

The 2024 legislative session begins at noon on Jan. 16. Legislators can begin pre-filing legislation on Jan. 2.

For more information about the legislature visit nmlegis.gov.

Meanwhile on the Hill

House Republicans formalized their impeachment inquiry concerning President Joe Biden over his son’s alleged business dealings. Investigations have so far found no evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Impeachment inquiry is not an impeachment but formally opening the probe that started in September as to whether Biden and his family, namely Biden’s son Hunter, profited off of Biden’s time as vice president under Barack Obama.

More about this from The Guardian.

The Senate passed the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, on Dec. 13 on an 87 to 13 vote. The House passed the NDAA on a 310 to 118 vote.

Upcoming interim legislative meetings

There were no meetings listed for the remainder of the year.

For more information about interim legislative committees visit nmlegis.gov.

Other local and county meeting schedules

Contact your local county or municipality to make sure the meetings are going ahead as scheduled since meetings are sometimes changed due to the holidays.

2024 New Mexico Primary Elections

The 2024 election cycle has been underway for months with debates, ads and campaign events across the state and country.

The New Mexico Primary is set for June 4. Candidate filing day is in February.

The 2024 General Election day is Nov. 5.

For more information about elections contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can also be done online at NMVote.org.

