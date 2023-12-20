GOT A TIP?

  • December 20, 2023

Spike in interest in rooftop solar leads to new organization

A new group in San Juan County seeks to make it easier for people to install solar arrays on their houses. This cooperative is known as San Juan County Solar, Storage and EV Charging Co-op and is part of a larger nationwide organization known as Solar United Neighbors. This group was born out of a […]

  • Hannah Grover
Spike in interest in rooftop solar leads to new organization

A new group in San Juan County seeks to make it easier for people to install solar arrays on their houses.

This cooperative is known as San Juan County Solar, Storage and EV Charging Co-op and is part of a larger nationwide organization known as Solar United Neighbors.

This group was born out of a lawsuit that Farmington residents including David Fosdeck filed against the city-owned electric utility in 2019 alleging that the entity was charging fees to discourage rooftop solar. That eventually resulted in a settlement and Farmington Electric Utility System removed the standby service charges from their billing.

As the lawsuit worked its way through court, Fosdeck met the founder of Solar United Neighbors through an email exchange. He’d already known about the organization and had been following their work for years.

SUN set up an organization in Colorado and has state directors that work to start programs.

Fosdeck kept in contact with SUN even after the lawsuit was settled and he noticed an uptick in the number of rooftop solar installations in Farmington.

He sent in an Inspection of Public Records Act request to many interconnections the utility has approved and discovered that consumers installed approximately 165 solar arrays in the last year in the Farmington Electric Utility System service territory, which includes most of San Juan County outside of Navajo Nation. The City of Aztec has its own electric utility that split off from the Farmington system around 1950.

In comparison, during the entire five year period when FEUS charged a standby service rider, there were less than 100 systems installed.

At the same time, Fosdeck said there are concerns about predatory practices of solar companies. He pointed to an incident when New Mexico Solar Group closed without any warning leaving customers uncertain about whether they’d get the array they’d already paid for. The Albuquerque Journal also reported that some companies were convincing low-income residents to buy underperforming arrays at high prices.

“It gives solar a bad name,” Fosdeck said.

SUN is a cooperative that works by having a group of people who want solar arrays installed on their houses come together and send out a request for proposals. That provides a solar installer with potentially dozens of clients and brings the benefit of lower installation costs to the members.

Nationwide, Fosdeck said SUN has helped more than 9,300 people go solar. It operates in a dozen states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Fosdeck now works as the New Mexico Program Consultant for SUN. This came after kicking around the idea of starting that type of co-op in San Juan County.

Initially, he said, they considered a co-op serving the entire Four Corners region. But the logistics of that, including various utility and state jurisdictions, made that difficult.

To gain members, the co-op is hosting events and engaging in various outreach activities.

The members will largely be Farmington Electric Utility System customers, although Fosdeck said they are also hoping to help people on the Navajo Nation and the Jicarilla Apache Nation who do not have access to electricity install solar arrays to power their homes.

In one community in the Front Range of Colorado, the SUN cooperative signed up 310 members and sent out a request for proposals.

Fosdeck doesn’t expect that type of numbers from San Juan County. Instead, he said the group may initially get 20 members.

That still is 20 customers that the solar installers do not have to go out and find on their own or through advertising.

Those solar installers could even be from the Albuquerque area. Having multiple customers lined up would make it more competitive for out of county installers to consider traveling up and installing the arrays.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.
Spike in interest in rooftop solar leads to new organization

Spike in interest in rooftop solar leads to new organization

A new group in San Juan County seeks to make it easier for people to install solar arrays on their houses. This cooperative is…
Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard extended a moratorium on oil and gas extraction on state lands around Chaco Culture National Historical Park through…
Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that New Mexico has not done enough to protect communities from oil and gas pollution laid out their…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not the only official working to curb gun violence through executive governmental action, the White House announced…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
Spike in interest in rooftop solar leads to new organization

Spike in interest in rooftop solar leads to new organization

A new group in San Juan County seeks to make it easier for people to install solar arrays on their houses. This cooperative is…
10 years of marriage equality in New Mexico 

10 years of marriage equality in New Mexico 

Same-sex marriage became legal throughout New Mexico ten years ago on Tuesday. But the story of same-sex marriage didn’t start there. On August 24,…
Politics Newsletter: 2024 legislature preview

Politics Newsletter: 2024 legislature preview

Want to get this email (for free) in your inbox before it appears on the website? Sign up here. Hello fellow political junkies! Due…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report