GOT A TIP?

  • January 9, 2024

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order that effectively banned firearms in Bernalillo County, which was removed from the order a week later following a U.S. District Court ruling. The order […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders.

The case regards Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order that effectively banned firearms in Bernalillo County, which was removed from the order a week later following a U.S. District Court ruling. The order now applies to playgrounds and parks.

The discussion was about how far the executive can go when issuing these public health orders and separation of powers.

Executive emergency powers allow governors to declare an emergency as a means to open up federal funding to help with the situation such as during wildfire and flood disasters when funds and other assistance can be made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

Holly Agajanian, the governor’s chief general counsel, argued on behalf of Lujan Grisham and Health Secretary Patrick M Allen. 

Agajanian said the executive orders were issued in September in order to open up funding and other resources in an effort to combat what Lujan Grisham terms “an epidemic” of gun violence and substance misuse.

Justice Brianna Zamora found this to be a broad explanation. 

Related: 219 guns seized since MLG public health order went into effect

“I think a lot of this could have been done without a public health order. But now that you’re telling me that the only way these things can be funded is with the public health order,” Zamora said. “If we construe it that broadly that the governor, under numerous circumstances, could declare something to be an emergency and decide how funding will be allocated, or what programs will be funded. They go well beyond this order, I mean, how do we put any I still don’t get the guardrails we put on if we allow this, what are we not allowing?”

An example would be that since DWI is a public health issue with 92 people killed in DWI vehicular homicides in 2023, according to Mothers against Drunk Driving, could this lead to prohibiting people from driving, Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon proposed as a hypothetical.

Agajanian responded that, although the question was a fair one, she did not know what that limit was.

Bacon responded that there were two possible scenarios to determine what entity would establish executive boundaries for emergency powers: the first being that the legislature would be the entity to establish limits on executive emergency powers or if the state supreme court could do so.

But that would make the issue a separation of powers issue, Bacon said.

Jessica Hernandez represented the Republican House and Senate members, the state Republican and Libertarian parties, the National Rifle Association, several Bernalillo County residents including licensed firearm instructors, a firearms dealer and a former Albuquerque police chief.

Hernandez argued that Lujan Grisham’s emergency orders were invalid based on the state’s emergency statutes.

“The governor felt like she had to do something and so she chose to use a tool that, at least in COVID, she was able to use very extensively, like here, when you are getting into areas that are the police power that has traditionally and constitutionally been reserved to the legislature that is not an over delegation issue; that is… a separation of powers issue where the governor has chosen to invoke a statute that is meant to be used in very limited circumstances, but try to apply it to a very broad problem,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez argued that some of the provisions in the executive orders could be put in place through means other than an executive public health order.

Lujan Grisham does have the power to manage executive departments by advising or ordering them to do an act toward a goal, Hernandez said.

“For example, to tell the Department of Public Safety… to coordinate with Bernalillo County Sheriff and APD to arrest people with warrants,” Hernandez said.

The court did not rule on the case on Monday and will issue a decision at a later time.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Note: Want to receive this before it appears on the website? Sign up to get our politics newsletter in your inbox. Hello fellow political…
‘A responsible budget’: Gov, legislators release budget recommendations

‘A responsible budget’: Gov, legislators release budget recommendations

The governor and legislative leaders released their budget recommendations this week.
Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

The state announced the remaining recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund last year. The program, funded as part of the 2023 legislative…
Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

In February 2011, about 28,000 customers statewide lost access to natural gas. That was the last time NM Gas Co. had to cut off…
Heinrich talks heat pumps during visit to Santa Fe

Heinrich talks heat pumps during visit to Santa Fe

Jeffery Granger, an energy auditor expert and Santa Fe Community College Energy Smart Academy Consultant, said that virtually every home he visits to check…
PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that may lead to lower utility bills for customers of the Public Service Company…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico…
Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

The state announced the remaining recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund last year. The program, funded as part of the 2023 legislative…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District covers the southern half of…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

In February 2011, about 28,000 customers statewide lost access to natural gas. That was the last time NM Gas Co. had to cut off…
Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Note: Want to receive this before it appears on the website? Sign up to get our politics newsletter in your inbox. Hello fellow political…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report